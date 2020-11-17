Morning digest | Parliament winter session unlikely due to COVID-19, Gupkar alliance rocky as partners field candidates against one another, and more

17 November 2020 07:30 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Aircraft carriers of India and the U.S. will take part in Phase-II of Exercise Malabar 2020, also consisting of Australia and Japan, scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20 in the Northern Arabian Sea, the Navy said on Monday.

The winter session of Parliament that usually commences by last week of November is unlikely to be held due to the high number of coronavirus (COVID -19) positive cases in Delhi, according to sources. As per the Parliamentary records, there had been only three such instances - 1975, 1979 and 1984.

Exactly a week after the debacle in Bihar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday is likely to meet a group of senior party leaders who are part of a recently constituted group to help the party president in organisational and operational matters.

India has allowed other countries “unfair” trade and manufacturing advantages “in the name of openness”, asserted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a speech criticising the effects of globalisation on Monday. Speaking just a day after the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed, Mr. Jaishankar was particularly scathing of trade agreements, which he said had forced India to “deindustrialise”.

Fissures within the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties, came starkly to the fore on Monday as the Congress fielded candidates against the alliance partner Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on many seats for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls.

Reversing an earlier decision, the Army issued an order increasing the price cap for purchase of four wheelers through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) for military personnel and veterans.

Counsel of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, filed an argument note at the Principal Sessions Court, Ernakulam, on Monday alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had exerted pressure on the bureaucrat to name a few political targets of its choice, which he refused to oblige.

Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa administration will present its maiden Budget on Tuesday, amid a relentless second wave of COVID-19 that hit the island nation last month. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, also the Minister of Finance, will unveil the Budget for the year 2021 in Parliament, and the final vote — after its third reading — is scheduled on December 10.

The number of Indian students in the United States dropped 4.4% in 2019-20, the worst drop in over a decade, according to initial data released on Monday from a study funded by the U.S. government.

Former Australia fast-bowler Glenn McGrath said in a select media interaction on Monday that Virat Kohli’s absence during the Border-Gavaskar series will be an opportunity for Rohit Sharma to realise his full potential as a Test batsman. Excerpts:

French President Emmanuel Macron has called The New York Times media correspondent to criticize English-language coverage of France’s stance on Islamic extremism after recent attacks, arguing it amounts to “legitimizing” violence.

India’s wholesale price inflation quickened to the highest level in eight months, reaching 1.48% in October 2020 as per provisional data, compared with 0% in October 2019 and 1.32% in September this year.