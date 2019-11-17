Morning digest: Gotabaya Rajapaksa takes lead in Sri Lanka presidential election; Washington concerned over J&K, says former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, and more

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Islamist attacks.

Sustaining the shared sense of democratic values is crucial to India-U.S. ties, says former U.S. Dy. Secy. of State

The stalemate in Maharashtra politics continued on Saturday, with the nascent alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) calling off a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the last minute, ostensibly due to other commitments.

The facts from an unconnected money-laundering case seem to have crept into a recent Delhi High Court order rejecting bail to former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram in the Enforcement Directorate case regarding INX Media.

Recent events in Tamil Nadu have turned the spotlight on panchami lands. A new Act to prevent the sale of such lands to non-Dalits is being considered by the State and the legislation might be able to prevent illegal sales in the future. However, efforts to retrieve the lands and restore ownership to Dalits are few and far between currently, Dennis S. Jesudasan reports

India on November 16 conducted successfully the first night trial of Agni-II, its versatile surface-to-surface medium range nuclear-capable missile from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha, defence sources said.

In the wake of widespread condemnation from political parties, civil society organisations and intellectuals, the Odisha government on Saturday admitted to having committed a mistake by describing Mahatma Gandhi's death as ‘accidental’ in a brochure and withdrew it.

If it wasn’t enough that Delhi air is among the world’s most polluted, a new study has now shown that the city’s tap water is the most unsafe among 21 State capitals.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear before it on November 20, in connection with the complaint that the office of Murasoli, the party organ, has been constructed on panchami land.

Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych announced his retirement from tennis on Saturday.

The Czech, who won 13 ATP singles titles in a 17-year-long career, was a fixture in the world's top 10 between 2010 and 2016.