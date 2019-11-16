Morning digest: Kerala not to allow women to visit Sabarimala shrine, voting begins in Sri Lanka presidential election, and more

The State government will not allow women in the menstruating age group to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and instead wait till a seven-member Bench of the Supreme Court takes a final call on a batch of review petitions referred to it for final scrutiny. The government veered round to this view on Friday on the strength of the legal opinion offered by Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad.

Sri Lankans began voting on November 16 in a tightly fought presidential election where former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's family is seeking a return to power after five years. Polling booths opened across the island at 7 am and voting would continue for 10 hours under tight security provided by 85,000 police, an election commission official said.

The government has decided not to release the household consumer expenditure survey results of 2017-18 due to data quality issues, it announced on Friday. Media reports had said the unreleased report had been suppressed because it showed that consumer demand declined in 2017-18 for the first time in more than 40 years.

Senior Home Ministry officials were non-committal when a parliamentary panel asked if they could travel to Kashmir Valley like Members of the European Parliament did recently. The officials gave a detailed presentation on the current situation in J&K and also presented photographs of busy roads and traffic movement. | Also read: Mehbooba Mufti, other detainees being shifted to warmer locations

To prevent an infection from spreading, doctors have had to amputate the left leg of Rajeswari, who came under the wheels of a lorry after her scooter skidded in an accident caused by a leaning AIADMK flagpost in Coimbatore on Monday. Rajeswari was the sole breadwinner of her family. She met with the accident while on her way to work.

Profitability of banks is set to get a major boost in the current quarter, with the Supreme Court paving the way for the acquisition of Essar Steel by ArcelorMittal on Friday. Banks have an exposure of about ₹50,000 crore to Essar Steel.

“After I met Mr. Yediyurappa, we met BJP president Mr. Shah. I told him that I would join the BJP if Mr. Yediyurappa was made the Chief Minister. Mr. Shah asked us to go ahead and we brought down the government,” said disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Gokak.

The Hindu Mahasabha have submitted a memorandum addressed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister demanding inclusion of Nathuram Godse’s statements, recorded during the Mahatma Gandhi assassination trial, in school curriculum.

A jury convicted U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Roger Stone on November 15, finding him guilty on seven criminal counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. Prosecutors accused Stone of telling lawmakers five different lies related to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange, which in 2016 dumped a series of damaging emails about Clinton that U.S. intelligence officials and Special Counsel Robert Mueller later concluded had been stolen by Russian hackers.

Lionel Messi struck on his return to international duty Friday following a three-month ban as Argentina defeated fierce rivals Brazil 1-0 in a friendly in Riyadh. The Barcelona forward was suspended by CONMEBOL for accusing South American football's ruling body of “corruption” after he was sent off in July's third-place play-off with Chile at the Copa America.