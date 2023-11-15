November 15, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST

PM Modi to release PM KISAN funds on November 15; Opposition cries foul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 15th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function to be held in Jharkhand on Wednesday. The Opposition has alleged that the instalment was deliberately delayed to coincide with the ongoing Assembly elections to five States and it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

World Cup semifinal: India is the form team, but Kiwis will be up for a tough scrap

The World Cup semifinal, pitting India and New Zealand, features rivals with a recurring history of key ICC battles, be it the 2019 World Cup semifinal or the 2021 World Test Championship final.

In M.P., PM Modi announces ₹24,000-crore scheme for tribals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday that the Central government will launch a scheme worth ₹24,000 crore for the welfare of tribal people on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated on November 15 to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter and activist Birsa Munda

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Efforts on to create escape route for trapped workers

The rescue operation to save the 40 labourers, who got trapped after a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, continued for the third consecutive day on November 14.

EC issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi for ‘unverified’ statement against PM Modi

The Election Commission on November 14 issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

39 Myanmar soldiers who entered Mizoram sent back

Indian defence authorities on November 14 sent back 39 soldiers of the Myanmar military who had taken refuge in Mizoram after their camp was overrun by ethnic armed groups aligned with the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar.

Gaza’s embattled main hospital buries patients in ‘mass grave’

Gaza’s main hospital has been forced to bury scores of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said on November 14, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat.

Parliamentary panel on criminal law Bill leaves decision on death penalty to Centre

The proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023 that seeks to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code has increased the number of crimes which can attract the death penalty from 11 to 15, according to a parliamentary panel report published last week.

Jaishankar hopes India and the U.K. will find mutually beneficial ‘landing point’ for trade deal

As India and the U.K. continue to negotiate a trade agreement — which was initially supposed to be ready by Deepavali of 2022 — External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar has said that he hoped the two countries will be able to find a mutually beneficial “landing point” for the deal.

When will ED probe Union Minister Tomar’s son: Rahul

ongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kept public focus on viral video clips of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh Tomar “discussing transactions” worth hundreds of crores of rupees with an alleged middleman.

Bihar BJP attempts to outreach Yadav voters; inducts 21,000 yaduvanshis as partymen

In its efforts to dent the vote bank of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) inducted over 21,000 yaduvanshis (members of Yadav community) into the party. The inclusion happened in the presence of senior BJP leaders in a programme led by the party’s State president Samrat Choudhary, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

ECI reminds political parties to submit details of funds received through electoral bonds by November 15

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has once again asked political parties to submit details of funds received by them through electoral bonds by November 15.

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passes away

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, November 14, according to a company statement. He was 75.

Congress wants to rule M.P. through three families: Amit Shah

In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress wanted the State to be ruled by only three families. Addressing campaign rallies in Rewa and Jabalpur, Mr. Shah amplified his attacks on the Congress, saying, “Congress wants to rule Madhya Pradesh through three families — one is Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath wants to make his son the Chief Minister; second is Digvijay Singh Bantadhar and his son Jaivardhan Singh; and third is Sonia (Gandhi) ji and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Baba the Prime Minister.”