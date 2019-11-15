Morning digest: India and China to hold border talks; Sabiramala verdict final, says Justice Nariman, and more

Justices Rohinton Nariman and D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday lashed out at the “organised” violation of the Supreme Court’s judgment in September 2018 that allowed women between the age of 10 and 50 to worship at the Sabarimala temple. Justice Nariman, in a dissenting opinion on Thursday, said a judgment of the Constitution Bench was “openly flouted” when the nation had to witness the “sad spectacle of unarmed women between the ages of 10 and 50 being thwarted in the exercise of their fundamental right of worship”.

“The BRICS Summit in Brazil has been a very productive one. We had fruitful dialogues on cementing ties in trade, innovation, technology and culture. The focus on futuristic subjects will surely lead to deeper cooperation that will benefit the people of our respective nations,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

India and China have agreed to hold another meeting on matters relating to the boundary question after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, according to an official statement. | Also read: Terrorism has caused $1 trillion loss to world economy, says PM Modi

Two days after the imposition of President’s Rule in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress announced that the draft of the common minimum programme (CMP) was ready and would be sent to the leadership of the three parties for approval. The move is likely to speed up the process of government formation, with top leaders likely to meet in the next three days.

A California high school student on his 16th birthday opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy and wounding three other teens before shooting himself in the head, officials said.

The suspect survived but was in grave condition, officials said.

The Supreme Court’s judgment upholding the Rafale deal will not bar the CBI from acting on a corruption complaint in the defence purchase, provided the agency gets prior sanction from the competent authority to launch an investigation, Justice K.M. Joseph held in his separate opinion in the Rafale review case on Thursday.

Facebook's Transparency Report also showed that during January-June 2019, the social media giant had nearly 70 internet disruptions that affected its products in about 17 countries. India topped the list with 40 disruptions.

Vodafone Idea, India’s second largest telco by number of subscribers reported a record net loss of ₹50,992 crore, largest in Indian corporate history due to one-time provision of ₹30,774.5 crore made due to unfavourable Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Department of Telecom’s interpretation of adjusted gross revenues (AGR). Earlier in the day, Bharti Airtel posted a net loss of ₹22,830.1 crore for the quarter that ended September 30 due to the ‘significant financial implication’ of the top court's ruling.

One in six people with diabetes in the world is from India. On International Diabetes Day, the International Diabetes Foundation Diabetes Atlas makes it clear India needs to pause and re-evaluate its strategy to combat diabetes.

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez moved on Wednesday to fill the power vacuum left by the resignation of Evo Morales, who said he was ready to return from exile in Mexico to “pacify” the country, as riot police clashed with his supporters and one was killed.

With the pace triumvirate and the lead off-spinner R. Ashwin in prime form, India bundled Bangladesh out for 150 in little over two sessions at the Holkar Stadium. In reply, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara’s unbroken 72-run partnership steadied the ship after losing Rohit Sharma early as India reached 86 for one at stumps.

India escaped with a 1-1 draw after an injury-time goal saved it the blushes against lower-ranked Afghanistan in their FIFA World Cup Qualifier match here on Thursday. The result meant 106-ranked India remained winless in its qualifying campaign so far.