Morning Digest | Six civilians killed in firing at LoC, Trump appears to acknowledge that Biden could succeed him, and more

14 November 2020 07:41 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Eleven people, including six civilians, four Army soldiers and one BSF jawan, were killed and over 20 others injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in four districts of J&K on Friday. According to the Army, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC in multiple sectors, including Dawar in Bandipora, Keran in Kupwara, Uri and Naugam in Baramulla in the Kashmir valley.

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted on Friday he would never put the United States into a coronavirus lockdown but said “time will tell” if another administration takes office in January and does so, the closest he has come to acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden could succeed him.

A Vacation Bench of the Supreme Court did not agree with the Telangana High Court’s view to completely ban the use, manufacture and sale of firecrackers in Telangana for Deepavali and other festivals. Instead, a Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Sanjeev Khanna modified the High Court order in line with the more “comprehensive” directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on November 9.

Advertising

Advertising

A prospective employer has discretion not to appoint a candidate who may have a “higher qualification”, but not the one prescribed for the job vacancy, the Supreme Court has held. A Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan said courts have limited judicial review over such decisions by employers. Prescription of qualifications for a post is a matter of recruitment policy. Discretion lies with the employer.

The deadlock between the Centre and Punjab’s farmer unions continues, with day long talks on the eve of Diwali ending inconclusively. The impasse has led to the stoppage of goods trains in the State after rail roko protests demanding the repeal of three controversial agricultural reform laws.

Delhi along with three other northern States — Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — are among the 10 States/UT which have reported 76% of the total new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Doctors meanwhile have warned that high levels of air pollution, exhausted medical staff and the stressed health infrastructure in these areas is making COVID-appropriate behaviour a “must-follow”.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda announced State in-charges, with former Union minister and current BJP vice-president Radha Mohan Singh in charge of the crucial State of Uttar Pradesh, and Kailash Vijaywargiya continuing as in charge of poll bound West Bengal.

President Ram Nath Kovind, while virtually addressing the valedictory session of the 60th course of National Defence College (NDC) on Friday, said that the policy of expansionism followed by some nations demands a strategic and mature response and decision makers will have to be guided by national as well as international objectives.

Former United States President Barack Obama’s comment that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was like a student who is eager to impress but lacks aptitude to master the subject prompted a terse response from the Congress on Friday that it does not comment on “an individual’s view in a book.”

India’s Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system achieved a major milestone on Friday when it directly hit a pilotless target aircraft (PTA) at medium range and medium altitude, defence sources said. The state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Balasore in Odisha at 3.50 p.m. IST.