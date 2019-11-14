Morning digest: Brazil President to be chief guest at Republic Day 2020, SC to deliver Rafale judgment review verdict, and more

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed Prime Minister Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India, an official statement said, adding that the two leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors. | Also read: Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS | Putin meets Modi at BRICS

The Supreme Court would also pronounce judgment in a related case of criminal contempt filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for wrongfully attributing the phrase chowkidar chor hai to the apex court. Mr. Gandhi had offered an unconditional apology to the court.

A Constitution Bench is scheduled to pronounce the judgment on sixty-five petitions that had challenged the authority of the apex court to intervene in a “centuries old” belief that the Sabarimala deity is a Naishtika Brahmachari whose penance should not be disturbed by the entry of women worshippers of the menstruating age of 10 to 50 years.

A common minimum programme (CMP) being drafted by the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine and the Shiv Sena will discuss matters starting from distribution of Ministries to broader policy-based issues, sources say. The programme is, however, likely to skip controversial issues.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had total funds of ₹738 crore in 2018-2019, an increase of about ₹22 crore from the previous financial year, with its income increasing by ₹18 crore, according to the annual accounts submitted by the party to the Election Commission.

The Collegium system does indeed suggests the notion that judges are appointing judges, Justice Chandrachud said in what may be a strident call for change from within the highest judiciary. The observations came in the Supreme Court judge’s separate but concurrent opinion that the Office of the Chief Justice of India came within the ambit of the RTI Act.

From environmental experts to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, everyone has said that the mangroves had saved the Sunderbans from the gusty winds blowing at between 110 kmph to 135 kmph. Despite this, scientists and wildlife experts and local NGOs have been highlighting the constant degradation of the mangrove forest in the Sunderbans, particularly in areas that are inhabited.

Fresh damning information about U.S. President Donald Trump’s preoccupation with getting the Ukrainian administration to investigate his political rivals by using the U.S. relationship with Ukraine as leverage emerged on November 13 as the first public hearings in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry got underway.

The campaign for Sri Lanka’s November 16 presidential election ended on Wednesday, but voters are concerned about an apparent spike in fake news on social media, and its possible impact over the next two days.

While the pitch at Indore, which will host its second Test, appeared to be starkly different than the one used for the debut Test three years ago, the live grass cover may have made India’s unstoppable pace unit ready to spew venom against a beleaguered Bangladesh line-up. | Play will begin at 9.30 a.m. IST on Thursday, November 14

India sprinter Dutee Chand has been named in the TIME 100 Next, an expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential persons in the world. The list, an initiative of TIME magazine, highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism etc.