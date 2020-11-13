Morning Digest: MEA says India and China held candid discussions on LAC standoff; SC urged to look into Kerala journalist's arrest in UP, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India and China held frank discussions and exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points in the Western Sector of India-China border areas during the November 6 senior military commanders talks, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the third tranche of measures under the Atma Nirbhar 3.0 package, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was an attempt to ‘suppress’ the analysis by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that the country’s economy was entering into the recession mode.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has approached the Supreme Court seeking the fulfilment of the basic rights, like legal help and access to family, of its incarcerated secretary Siddique Kappan. Mr. Kappan was allegedly taken into custody while on his way to Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh on October 5.

JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said “only BJP can look into” the role of the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which had put up candidates against the Janata Dal (United) in the recently concluded Assembly elections. During election campaign, Mr. Paswan had repeatedly said that he had put up candidates against JD(U) nominees to “dethrone” Mr Kumar as Chief Minister.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan will take out a ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ in the last week of November to thank voters for supporting his ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ campaign across the State. The party made the announcement on Thursday, two days after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared.

Gujjar protesters demanding reservation in jobs and education vacated the railway tracks at Peelupura in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Thursday after having occupied them for 11 days. The agitation was called off late on Wednesday night following an agreement signed with the State government in Jaipur.

Faridabad Sessions Judge Deepak Gupta has directed for day-to-day hearing by the special court for heinous crime against women in the Nikita Tomar murder case. The area magistrate has also been ordered to complete the commitment proceedings in the case at the earliest.

China has begun work on a strategically significant railway line - its second major rail link to Tibet - that will link Sichuan province with Nyingchi, which lies near the border with India’s Arunachal Pradesh.

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has revised upward its forecast for India’s GDP for calendar year 2020 to an 8.9% contraction from its earlier projection for a contraction of 9.6%. Similarly, India’s GDP forecast for calendar year 2021 has been revised upwards to 8.6% growth from the 8.1% projected earlier, the agency said in its latest global macro outlook report released on Thursday.

A 25-member strong Indian squad, led by Virat Kohli, reached Sydney on Thursday for a gruelling two-month Australia tour that starts with a 14-day quarantine-cum-training period on the outskirts of the city. The Indian contingent along with Australian stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins arrived late in the afternoon and were whisked away to the Sydney Olympic Park.