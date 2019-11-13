Morning digest: Maharashtra placed under President’s Rule, air quality in Delhi likely to be ‘severe plus’ today, and more

In his report to President Ram Nath Kovind, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says it is impossible to constitute a stable government in Maharashtra. There was no mention of horse-trading or unfair practices in the report. The Assembly will be kept under suspended animation.

The air quality of Delhi nosedived to ‘severe’ category on Tuesday and may further deteriorate to ‘severe+’ on Wednesday. A respite from the extreme air pollution is not likely for the next two days and a “slight improvement” is expected only by Friday, said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

In a letter to Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani also demanded “martyr” status for all Lord Ram devotees killed in 1992 or earlier during the Ayodhya movement. He also demanded that the government declare other participants in the stir as “dharmik senani’ and entitle them to pension and other government privileges.

The “systematic failure” to address the needs of patients contributes to a 20% higher mortality among Indian cancer patients than in countries with a “high” Human Development Index, says a report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science, Technology and Environment.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that its Ayodhya judgment will not act as a precedent to justify communal mobilisations against places of worship of other faiths. The Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had referred to Section 5 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which had uniquely exempted the “place of worship — commonly known as Ram Janma Bhumi-Babri Masjid” from the ambit of the 1991 Act, which prohibits the conversion of any place of worship.

The 10th pneumonia and diarrhoea progress report card has found that health systems are falling short of ensuring the world’s most vulnerable children access to prevention and treatment services in the 23 countries that together account for 75% of global pneumonia and diarrhoea deaths in children under five. India, which is home to a large population of under-five children, accounts for a major portion of these deaths, notes the report.

Out of a total of 34 Supreme Court judges, seven judges — Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S.A. Bobde, N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R. Banumathi, A.M. Khanwilkar and Ashok Bhushan — have listed their personal assets in the Supreme Court website.

Evo Morales, who transformed Bolivia as its first indigenous president, flew to exile in Mexico on November 12 after weeks of violent protests, leaving behind a confused power vacuum in the Andean nation. Mr. Morales’ departure was a dramatic fall for the one-time llama shepherd, who as president helped lift millions out of poverty, increased social rights and presided over nearly 14 years of stability and high economic growth in South America’s poorest country. | Bolivian lawmaker Jeanine Áñez seeks way out of crisis

A promotional video published by Saudi Arabia’s state security agency categorises feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas, even as the conservative Muslim kingdom seeks to promote tolerance and attract foreigners. Under Saudi law, supporting groups classified as extremist organisations can lead to imprisonment.

BCCI will have its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in three years on December 1, where it will vote on making changes in the cooling off period of the office-bearers, an offshoot of which will see full terms for president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Sharma who otherwise have to quit office in ten months’ time. It also envisages giving the secretary greater, possibly unprecedented powers, and ignoring the court if the constitution is changed. | If BCCI changes reformed constitution, it would be ridiculing SC: Lodha panel secretary