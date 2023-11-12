November 12, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

Ayodhya deepotsav sets Guinness record; Uttar Pradesh CM, Governor attend

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 11 participated in pulling a chariot in Ayodhya carrying artistes depicting the return of the deities Ram, Sita and Lakshman after 14 years of exile amid deepotsav celebrations, with Ayodhya entering the Guinness World Records for lighting the highest number of lamps (over 2.2 million) simultaneously at a single location.

PM Modi promises panel to address Madiga community’s sub-quota demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the constitution of a committee soon on empowering the Dalit (Scheduled Castes) communities, including ensuring justice to the Madiga community fighting for its proportional quota within the SC reservation for about three decades and also to pursue the legal battle going on in the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishi Sunak ‘keen’ to visit India, but many difficult issues remain in FTA: U.K. envoy

Negotiations for a India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are the main focus of ties between the two countries at present, with several “hard bits” that could need intervention at a “senior level”, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on November 11, speaking ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to London this week.

Shortage of fertilizers in M.P. sows seeds of discontent among farmers

Long queues of farmers at government-controlled fertiliser distribution units have become gathering points to discuss the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s farm policies ahead of the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers complain that shortage of fertilisers in cooperative retail outlets and delay in their distribution will have an impact both on the crops and on votes.

Scrap deal to send workers to Israel: trade unions to Centre

Ten Central Trade Unions have questioned the Centre’s proposed move to send about one lakh Indian construction workers to Israel to replace Palestinian nationals working there

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

According to sources, the stampede occurred when hundreds of passengers tried to board a Bihar-bound train outbound from Surat Railway Station ahead of the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities.

Uttarakhand government plans special Assembly session amid buzz over UCC Bill, quota hike

The Uttarakhand government is planning to call a special Assembly session in the second half of this month, during which it intends to pass one of two much-awaited Bills — either the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), or a proposal for 10% horizontal reservation for statehood agitators and their dependents — according to sources in the government.

‘Dawn’ of new drug route from Myanmar to India

Indian smugglers and their local contacts on either side of the international border used excavators to carve out a 10-km “jeepable road” in Myanmar for the ‘Dawn’ of a new drug route through Mizoram, officials said.

₹5.01 crore in cash, 35,313 litres of liquor, fire crackers worth ₹18.12 lakh seized in Khammam district so far in run-up to elections

A total of ₹5.01 (5,01,58,457) in cash, 35,313 litres of liquor, 437 kg of ganja worth about ₹1.10 crore and freebies including fire crackers worth ₹18.12 lakh have been seized in Khammam district since the model code of conduct for November 30 Assembly polls came into effect on October 9, 2023.

SC refuses to intervene in CBI plea against D.K. Shivakumar

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a decision of the Karnataka High Court to grant interim stay to the probe against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.

Amidst caste census row, BJP attempts to stitch a Lingayat-Vokkaliga alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party, smarting from a humiliating Assembly poll defeat in Karnataka, is trying to script a comeback by stitching a Lingayat-Vokkaliga alliance which in the past has proved electorally formidable. The recent alliance with Janata Dal (Secular), with its Vokkaliga vote base, and anointing as party chief B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa, fits this pattern.

ICC World Cup | Consistent India has dished out fireworks

More than a month since their first game against Australia at Chennai, the Men in Blue traversed the length and breadth of India to finally reach Bengaluru in time for Sunday’s World Cup clash against the Netherlands here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

PCB, team management ignored advice to relook spin bowling attack before World Cup, says Misbah Ul Haq

Former captain Misbah Ul Haq has claimed Pakistan Cricket Board ignored his suggestion to have a reassessment of the national team’s spin bowling attack in the World Cup upon the insistence of captain Babar Azam and head coach Mickey Arthur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.