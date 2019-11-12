Morning digest: Congress, NCP in huddle after Sena's extension plea rejection; Train service to resume in Kashmir today; and more

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening invited the NCP to form the government after the Shiv Sena failed to provide the letters of support from the Congress-NCP alliance. In a separate late night development, NCP president Sharad Pawar called up Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to clear any misgivings and is learnt to have expressed confidence that the crisis would be resolved by Tuesday.

Train services in Kashmir will resume on Tuesday, the Railway Ministry said here on Monday. The services were stopped nearly three months ago, following the Union government’s decision to withdraw the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divide the State into two Union Territories.

Eighteen passengers were injured, one critically, after a local MMTS suburban train crashed into a Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express coming from Kurnool just outside the Kacheguda station on Monday morning. Twelve of the injured were discharged from the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) after first aid. | Hyderabad train collision: A narrow escape for passengers.

Accusing the government of cancelling his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card “by Twitter”, author Aatish Taseer says he plans to fight the government’s decision.

Does Supreme Court’s direction to the Central government to formulate a scheme and set up a trust to facilitate the construction of a temple on the disputed land amount to a breach of the secular character of the State?

In the new Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, the police have been stripped of the “prosecution” wing. Earlier, police officers could appear in magisterial courts as public prosecutors. The arrangement stands quashed now.

The presence of Article 370 in the Constitution for over seven decades created a “separatist mindset” in the Kashmiri people, the Centre told the Supreme Court. A temporary provision like Article 370 was in the interest of neither the nation nor Jammu and Kashmir, the government argued.

“I don’t think this is the final definitive Indian answer to RCEP, the door has been very deliberately left wide open for India and I genuinely hope that at some point, sooner rather than later, India will decide to walk through the door,” former Australian secretary for foreign affairs and trade Peter Varghese told The Hindu on the sidelines of an event to release a draft report for India’s economic strategy for Australia, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Mexico has granted asylum to Bolivia's former president Evo Morales, Mexico's top diplomat said on November 11, after the South American country's veteran socialist leader resigned in the wake of a disputed election.

India finished the series on a high, saving its most resilient performance for the third and final T20. The most gratifying aspect of Sunday's win was that its principal architects were two bowlers with only eight previous T20 internationals between them. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube belied their inexperience, hauling India out of a trough on an evening when the dew made life difficult for bowlers.