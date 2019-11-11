Morning digest: Maharashtra Governor invites Shiv Sena to form government, Former CEC T.N. Seshan dead, and more

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday asked the Shiv Sena to indicate its willingness and ability to form a government in the State, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single largest party, announced that it does not have the numbers. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil accused the Shiv Sena of disrespecting the people’s mandate.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Tirunellai Narayanaiyer Seshan, who cracked the whip on money and muscle power in elections, and initiated the process of cleaning up the electoral system, died in Chennai at around 9.15 pm on Sunday, November 10. He was 87.

The ‘very severe’ cyclone ‘Bulbul’, has affected 2.73 lakh families, official reports said on Sunday. In West Bengal, the cyclone claimed 10 lives, and heavy rain and high-velocity winds claimed two lives in Odisha. | Over 21 lakh people evacuated in Bangladesh

A boom in jobs for Indians in merchant ships has been accompanied by seafarers being recruited by dodgy owners and their manning agents in India. The family of those stranded abroad continue to pursue cases to bring their dear ones back home. Here is a detailed look at Indian sailors in distress after getting entangled in illegal operations.

The ruins of an ancient religious structure under an existing building does not always indicate that it was demolished by unfriendly powers, the Supreme Court held in its 1,045-page judgment in the Ayodhya case. The observation is significant, and will form the basis of an argument against future claims that Hindu places of worship were destroyed centuries ago by rulers to build structures of other religions.

Thanks to the recent informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping and the former’s personal interest, officials of the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments are putting together a major plan to develop Mamallapuram, the historic town on the East Coast Road.

The trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP leaders and others being conducted in a Special CBI court in Lucknow is at the stage of presentation of evidence by the prosecution. Examination of witnesses has experienced delays due to the delayed framing of charges against senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was exempted from facing trial in the case due to the constitutional immunity he enjoyed as the Governor of Rajasthan till recently.

With DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan not very active due to old age, the party general council on November 10 vested party president M.K. Stalin with discretionary powers that would allow him to take any decision on issues related to administration.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on November 10 he would resign after the military called on him to step down and allies tumbled away amid a fierce backlash over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation. Earlier in the day, Mr. Morales had agreed to hold new elections after a report from the Organization of American States, which conducted an audit of the October 20 vote, revealed serious irregularities in the election.

Deepak Chahar polished off Bangladesh with a hat-trick to finish with remarkable figures of six for seven from 3.2 overs, the best for any bowler in T20 internationals, and lead India to a 2-1 series victory.

Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Jordan Hendrson found the net for the Reds as unbeaten Liverpool moves to 34 points from 12 games, eight ahead of Leicester City and Chelsea, and nine in front of Pep Guardiola's fourth-placed City.