Morning Digest | Counting of votes gets under way in Bihar; Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians clash for IPL 2020 title today, and more

10 November 2020 08:17 IST

Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braced for the Assembly election results, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the State for a decade and half.

After more than 50 days of hectic action, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have sliced through the pack to battle in Tuesday’s final, at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma’s side is looking for a record-extending fifth title, its first in an even year; Shreyas’ men have to overcome a 0-3 record against Mumbai this season for Delhi to finally taste glory

The J&K administration on Monday sought a clarification from the Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHCBA) “if it considers J&K an integral part of Indian or a disputed territory”, as it was preparing to hold the Bar elections, which were deferred earlier, from November 10.

At the Corps Commander talks last week, India and China made broad proposals for disengagement in Eastern Ladakh and another round of talks is likely to take place later this week to discuss them further, an official source said on Monday. “Broad proposals have been made by both sides and they will be discussed in another round of senior commander talks likely later this week,” the source stated. Discussions were on to finalise the dates for the next round of talks.

The annual Heads of State-level meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will be held under the chairmanship of Russia on Tuesday. The virtual meeting is being held in the backdrop of major regional and global developments.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Cox & Kings Group entity, Ezeego One Travel & Tours Limited (EOTTL), and seven others for alleged fraud involving ₹946.44 crore taken from Yes Bank in loans

India’s benchmark stock indices closed at their lifetime highs on Monday, as investors bet on the possibility of a U.S. stimulus and President-elect Joe Biden moving to revoke curbs on H-1B visas when he assumes power. Indian technology firms would benefit if they are able to send more workers to client sites in the U.S. on H-1B visas.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his November 3 election defeat to settle scores within his administration.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has signed a deal with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday morning after more than a month of bloodshed. A Kremlin spokesman confirmed the news, Russian agencies reported on Tuesday. There was no official immediate reaction from Baku.

There was no hat-trick for Supernovas. Its quest for a third straight title was thwarted by Trailblazers, which won by 16 runs at Sharjah on Monday night. Smriti Mandhana’s side may not have been too happy with its total of 118 for eight, but the bowlers and the fielders did well to defend it. It was the skipper’s 68 off 49 balls (5x4, 3x6) that proved to be the match-swinging one.