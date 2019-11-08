Morning digest: Centre to revoke Aatish Taseer’s Overseas Citizen of India card; three years since demonetisation, cash is back, and more

In a dramatic move, the government announced it will revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to famous author and journalist Aatish Taseer over what it claimed was his attempt to “conceal information” that his father, Salman Taseer, was of Pakistani origin.

RBI data show that the public held ₹20.49 lakh crore in cash as of September 2019, the latest data available, which is 13.3% more than the figure for the corresponding month of 2018. The data show that the cash held by the public made up 96% of the money in circulation.

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday changed its outlook on India's ratings to “negative” from ”stable”, citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the ratings agency said.

The United States has announced the increase of H-1B work visa application fee by USD 10 as part of its revised selection process.

Also read: Why are the U.S. immigration norms being tightened?

This non-refundable fee will support the new electronic registration system to make the H-1B cap selection process more efficient for both petitioners and the federal agency, said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Thursday.

While opinion on the issue is divided along communal and political lines, on the outside, almost every resident says the court verdict will be accepted. The most common opinion among the majority community is the belief that the disputed site will be awarded to them.

According to documents reviewed by The Hindu, the IDBI Bank has done a backward integration of its systems with LIC — a move aimed at bringing synergy. This will give LIC access to the data of IDBI Bank’s 246 lakh customers.

Lawmakers are seeking to find out how much Pence knew about efforts by Trump and those around him to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Trump has used tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods as his primary weapon in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. The prospect of lifting them has drawn fierce opposition from many of his advisers in and outside of the White House.

Johnson's Conservatives posted the heavily edited video clip of Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer on Facebook and Twitter, editing out a key response in an interview to give the impression that the party had no answer for Brexit.

France’s president warned fellow European countries on Thursday that NATO was dying, citing a lack of coordination and U.S. unpredictability under President Donald Trump, comments quickly rejected as “drastic” by the German chancellor.

“I don't want to break the alliance (between the Shiv Sena and the BJP) but BJP should keep its word. If they are willing to do that, they should call me,” Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reportedly told party MLAs at a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

In what was his 100th T20 international, Rohit Sharma hammered a savage 43-ball-85 to wipe Bangladesh out. Set 154 for victory in the second T20I here, India strolled home in 15.4 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested Ballari Tuskers players C.M. Gautam and Abrar Kazi in connection with the match-fixing and betting scam in the Karnataka Premier League. Both cricketers have been accused of receiving ₹20 lakh from bookies to ‘bat slow’ in the 2019 KPL final between Ballari Tuskers and Hubli Tigers on August 31, which the latter ultimately won by eight runs.