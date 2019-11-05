Morning digest: India storms out of RCEP, BJP to wait and watch in Maharashtra, and more

India storms out of RCEP, says trade deal hurts Indian farmers
“The present form of the RCEP Agreement does not fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles of RCEP. It also does not address satisfactorily India’s outstanding issues and concerns. In such a situation, it is not possible for India to join RCEP Agreement,” said Prime Minister Modi.
BJP to wait and watch in Maharashtra
The BJP has adopted a wait and watch attitude over the Shiv Sena’s assertions that it would prefer to form a government in Maharashtra with the help of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) than give up its demand of a 50-50 split of the chief ministerial tenure with its long term ally.
BJP brainstorms ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Monday’s brainstorming session follows a series of meetings that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held last week on the same subject. The message that has gone out is clear: that no extreme reactions are to be expressed over the verdict, whichever way it goes.
SC asks Punjab, Haryana, U.P. to end stubble burning immediately
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to immediately stop their farmers from stubble burning and warned that their entire administrative and police hierarchy will be held responsible even if one instance of stubble burning occurs.
U.K. parliament elects Labour lawmaker Hoyle as Speaker
In the three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, the Speaker has played an increasingly influential role in the process of parliamentarians debating the rights and wrongs of Brexit and passing the laws needed to implement it.
Trump administration notifies U.N. of planned Paris climate accord exit
The United States, the world's largest historic greenhouse gas emitter, would become the only country outside the accord, a decision President Donald Trump promised to boost U.S. oil, gas and coal industries.
ICC Women's Championships | India levels series, beats West Indies by 53 runs
Punam Raut starred with the bat before spinners put up a fine performance to set up India’s comfortable 53-run win over West Indies in the second ICC Women’s Championship ODI.
Rohit Sharma concedes Bangladesh played better
Long before Rohit Sharma signed off the post-match press conference with this candid admission following India’s nine-wicket drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh on Sunday, the stand-in skipper sounded confused when it came to describing the target of 149.
Davis Cup | ITF shifts Pakistan tie to neutral venue, Rohit Rajpal is India's non-playing captain
The tie was scheduled to be held in September but was delayed when India expressed concerns about the safety of their players due to the prevailing diplomatic tensions between the two nations after the revocation of Article 370.
Documentary on Real Kashmir FC bags ‘BAFTA Scotland’ Awards 2019
The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the coach of Real Kashmir FC, which in its first season finished third in the I-League, which is currently India’s second tier football league.
Please Email the Editor