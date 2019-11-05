Morning digest: India storms out of RCEP, BJP to wait and watch in Maharashtra, and more

“The present form of the RCEP Agreement does not fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles of RCEP. It also does not address satisfactorily India’s outstanding issues and concerns. In such a situation, it is not possible for India to join RCEP Agreement,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP has adopted a wait and watch attitude over the Shiv Sena’s assertions that it would prefer to form a government in Maharashtra with the help of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) than give up its demand of a 50-50 split of the chief ministerial tenure with its long term ally.

Monday’s brainstorming session follows a series of meetings that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held last week on the same subject. The message that has gone out is clear: that no extreme reactions are to be expressed over the verdict, whichever way it goes.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to immediately stop their farmers from stubble burning and warned that their entire administrative and police hierarchy will be held responsible even if one instance of stubble burning occurs.

In the three years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, the Speaker has played an increasingly influential role in the process of parliamentarians debating the rights and wrongs of Brexit and passing the laws needed to implement it.

The United States, the world's largest historic greenhouse gas emitter, would become the only country outside the accord, a decision President Donald Trump promised to boost U.S. oil, gas and coal industries.

Punam Raut starred with the bat before spinners put up a fine performance to set up India’s comfortable 53-run win over West Indies in the second ICC Women’s Championship ODI.

Long before Rohit Sharma signed off the post-match press conference with this candid admission following India’s nine-wicket drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh on Sunday, the stand-in skipper sounded confused when it came to describing the target of 149.

The tie was scheduled to be held in September but was delayed when India expressed concerns about the safety of their players due to the prevailing diplomatic tensions between the two nations after the revocation of Article 370.

The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the coach of Real Kashmir FC, which in its first season finished third in the I-League, which is currently India’s second tier football league.