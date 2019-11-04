Morning digest: New Indian demands may stall RCEP deal, Bangladesh beats India for the first time ever in T20 cricket, and more

New Indian demands may stall RCEP deal
Leaders from China and Southeast Asian states called for swift agreement on what could become the world’s largest trade bloc at a regional summit on Sunday, but new demands from India left officials scrambling to salvage progress.
BSF tracks earth, water and air on Bangladesh border
The border force has procured an unspecified number of Israeli tether drones for the Dhubri sector that stretches from Meghalaya to Cooch Behar in West Bengal. The drones, worth ₹37 lakh each, are equipped with cameras that can capture images within a range of 2 km.
Home Ministry warns of ‘lone wolf’ attacks by Islamic State operatives
A communication issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all the States on November 1 stated that the overall security scenario in the country remained a cause for concern on account of the threat emanating from Pakistan and the Afghanistan-Pakistan belt.
Maharashtra government formation: BJP shoring up numbers as stand-off with Sena continues
According to sources in the Maharashtra BJP, among those being contacted are at least 12 newly elected legislators, who had, till weeks before the election, been with the Sangh Parivar, but moved to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after being denied ticket.
Amaravati finds no place in redrawn political map of India
The redrawn political map of India, released by the Centre depicting the newly formed UTs of J&K and Ladakh, has no mention of Amaravati as the Capital of Andhra Pradesh reinforcing the claim of the ruling YSRCP that the previous TDP government had not notified the city as the Capital.
Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump pushes to unmask
The action was in response to Republican efforts, led by Trump, to unmask the whistleblower, a member of the U.S. intelligence community whose identity has not been released, lawyer Mark Zaid said.
Hong Kong mall clash ends in bloody knife attack and bitten off ear
Protesters clash with police at mall in eastern suburb; District councillor’s ear “bitten off by man with knife”; 22nd consecutive weekend of protests.
Boris Johnson apologises for Brexit delay
“It is a matter of deep regret,” Mr. Johnson told Sky News, before criticising U.S. President Donald Trump for saying that his Brexit deal with Brussels would prevent a future Britain/U.S. trade agreement.
Southern California blaze sears structures, threatens orchards and oil fields
He said an estimated 1,300 firefighters, many from elsewhere in California and the Western United States, were assigned to the blaze. The fire was threatening some 2,700 homes and other structures, with roughly 10,800 people under evacuation orders, Sheriff Bill Auyb told reporters.
Hamilton wins sixth world title to close in on Schumacher record
Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth drivers world championship, but not in the style he hoped for on Sunday when he finished second behind his triumphant Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in an eventful United States Grand Prix.
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 | Mushfiqur Rahim stars in Bangalesh’s first win over India in T20Is
On the Ferozeshah Kotla pitch that offered slow and low bounce, Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge like he is expected to. Overall, the visiting top-order batsmen proved better equipped to deal with the challenges thrown at them.
Bayern Munich sack coach Niko Kovac
The 48-year-old former Croatia international said it was the right move for the side who sit in fourth place in the table after a series of disappointing matches. “I think this is the correct decision for the club at this time,” Kovac said.
