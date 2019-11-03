Morning digest: Maharashtra waits for Amit Shah to resolve crisis, Deputy CM says Naga groups pushing for separate flag, and more

Maharahstra BJP leaders on Saturday said they were awaiting the arrival of party president Amit Shah, who is likely to begin talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over government formation next week.

In India, since February, when the data became available, advertisers on social issues, elections or politics had spent ₹39.1 crore on Facebook, and political advertisements on Google amounted to ₹29.3 crore.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton has said that the signing of the Naga peace accord will take a few more days and that the Naga groups, including the NSCN(IM), will keep negotiating for a separate constitution and flag.

The Survey of India has redrawn the map of India to depict the newly formed Union Territories (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh. Areas such as Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas and the Tribal Territory of 1947 that have been occupied by Pakistan are included in the Ladakh UT.

In the remote regions of Odisha, many needy families have been denied ration rice because they are unable to link their ration cards and Aadhaar cards.

In many parts of Bihar, as indeed in most of India, a Dalit owning land is seen as an act of defiance, and Dalit women especially face the brunt of the resentment.

While the government’s efforts of restoring heritage buildings are certainly welcome, more needs to be done to preserve the rich architecture of Tamil Nadu.

The Justice Department released 500 pages of interview summaries, emails and other documents related to Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Airbnb Inc banned “party houses” on Saturday after five people were killed in a shooting at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home in Northern California that was advertised on the online listing service.

A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday put on hold a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants prove they will have health insurance or can pay for medical care before they can get visas.

On Friday, the Indian women were living a dream with a comfortable four-goal advantage against USA and one foot through the door to Tokyo. On Saturday, it almost turned into a nightmare before Rani Rampal took a knee, half-turned and slotted the ball into the roof of the net.

South Africa laid the groundwork with traditional Springbok rugby and finished off an out-gunned England side with two superbly-taken late tries to win the World Cup for the third time courtesy of a convincing 32-12 victory on Saturday.

Liverpool staged a thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Sadio Mane's last-gasp winner, while Manchester City kept in touch with the Premier League leaders after their own escape act in a 2-1 victory against Southampton on Saturday.