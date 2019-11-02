Morning digest: Official says WhatsApp did not inform government of system breach, deadlock continues on Maharashtra government formation, and more

Instant messaging application WhatsApp failed to inform the government of a breach of its system through an Israeli spyware despite being legally bound to do so under the IT Act, a highly placed government official said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on November 1 expressed concern for the people of Kashmir and said that the lockdown of the region cannot be supported for long. The German leader's comments came hours after India and Germany agreed to work on bilateral and multilateral platforms to counter terrorism and extremism.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has no plans to celebrate the “victory” if the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ayodhya land dispute, expected later this month, goes “in favour of the Hindus”.

Underlining that Indo-German relations are progressing well, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said they needed to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and coordinate their positions at meetings of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organisation to combat money laundering.

The Office of the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, has cancelled the Income Tax registration of six Tata Trusts, namely Jamsetji Tata Trust, R.D. Tata Trust, Tata Education Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, Sarvajanik Seva Trust, and Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust by its order dated October 31, 2019.

A little over a week after India was scrutinised at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on human rights in South Asia, the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, George Holding, submitted a statement to the Congressional Record in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliament for the recent actions in Kashmir.

Maharashtra could be headed for President’s Rule if the new government is not formed by November 7, senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday. Mr. Mungantiwar said alliance talks between the BJP and the Shiv Sena were stalled because of Deepavali festivities and parleys will resume in two or three days. Mr. Mungantiwar made the comments in an interview to a Marathi TV channel.

Festive season this year did bring in some cheer for the auto sector which saw some positive demand after months of falling sales.

Tens of thousands of protesters, led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, took out a march in Islamabad on Friday, demading the resignation of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Russian men had promised a “good battle” and they gave one against the Indian men even though the result was on expected lines, the host winning 4-2 in the first leg of the Olympic Qualifiers here on Friday.

If Sjoerd Marijne had been told before Friday’s game that his girls would have a four-goal margin at the end of the first leg of the hockey Olympic Qualifiers, he would have been happy.