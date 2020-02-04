Morning Digest: nCoV outbreak declared a State calamity in Kerala; will not splurge to end slowdown, says Nirmala Sitharaman, and more

With the confirmation of a third case of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection in the State, Kerala on Monday declared the epidemic a State calamity.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government was not going to repeat past mistakes and try to splurge its way out of the economic slowdown, in an apparent reference to the UPA government’s response to the major slowdown in 2008-09.

In a report tabled in Parliament on Monday, the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) pulled up the Army for deficiencies in the provision of special clothing, rations and housing for troops in high-altitude areas, including Siachen.

The Rajya Sabha Rulebook is redundant if it doesn’t give space to the Opposition, five Opposition parties said on Monday after the Chairman repeatedly refused to allow notices under Rule 267.

More than a handful of Democrats will compete with each other and indirectly against a highly controversial President Donald Trump, riding high on his imminent acquittal by the Senate, as the U.S. election season kicks off on Monday night with the Iowa Caucuses.

A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one person and wounding five others in a seemingly random attack before passengers disarmed him, authorities and a witness said.

India will be able to create 100 million formal jobs if all low-hanging fruits are properly tapped with the support of policy changes and suitable technologies, says Tata Sons chairman, N. Chandrasekaran.

Novak Djokovic put Roger Federer on notice as he won his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and warned he was going all-out for the Swiss' record of 20 — and his mark for weeks as World No. 1.

Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one among five contenders for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award. The winner will be selected after the third and final round of voting, which will end on February 16.

Napoli grabbed two late goals to win 4-2 at Sampdoria on Monday in a Serie A match featuring two controversial VAR decisions and a spectacular effort by veteran Fabio Quagliarella for the hosts.