Morning Digest: India can prevent third COVID-19 wave, says scientific advisor; post-poll violence continues in Bengal, and more

08 May 2021 07:58 IST

Speaker of the Maldives Parliament and former President Mohamed Nasheed was in a “critical condition”, a Male-based hospital said on Friday, a day after he sustained multiple injuries in a targeted explosion that the Maldives police described as “an act of terror”.

India can avoid a third COVID wave, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India K. Vijay Raghavan said on Friday, stressing that, “If we take strong measures, the third COVID wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the welfare of India was critical to the United States. She highlighted the assistance the U.S. was sending India and offered her condolences to those who have lost people to the pandemic. “As many of you know, generations of my family come from India. My mother was born and raised in India. And I have family members who live in India today. The welfare of India is critically important to the United States,” Ms. Harris said in a recorded message delivered at a diaspora event on COVID-19 relief for India.

After wresting Assam from the Congress in 2016, the BJP was able to retain the State in the recently concluded Assembly election, thus strengthening its eastern footprint. In 2016, the BJP successfully consolidated Hindu votes in a State where elections were largely governed by the multiple ethnicities it hosts.

Five days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly polls were declared, post-poll violence in the State continued on Friday, with supporters of both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress bearing the brunt of the violence.

All India NR Congress founder N. Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fourth time. He will head a coalition government, comprising the BJP, and the party nominee would be given the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, according to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy.

In both Assam and West Bengal, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was a contentious issue. However, unlike in West Bengal, CAA faced bipartisan resistance in Assam, with calls for the cut-off date to be clocked back to 1971, as agreed in the Assam Accord of 1986.

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has said it will not delete accounts of users who are yet to accept its controversial privacy policy update on the May 15 deadline. Following severe backlash over the latest update to its privacy policy, the Facebook-owned firm in January announced pushing back of the policy roll-out by three months to May 15 from the February 8 deadline earlier.

The second COVID-19 wave which is spreading fast beyond the worst-affected districts in the country, could dent economic activity till June this year, and expanding vaccination pace in the country is the “need of the hour”, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. The Ministry also indicated it is not in favour of a national lockdown to curb the pandemic, citing global experience of handling the second wave of COVID-19.

India recorded more than 4,000 new COVID-19 related deaths for the first time on a single day, with 4,047 fresh fatalities as of 9.30 p.m. on Friday.

Soaring medical costs have forced thousands to pledge jewellery at exorbitant rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed early election results in Britain's first major vote since Brexit and the pandemic, including a stunning by-election victory for his Conservative party in an Opposition Labour stronghold.

The first lot of vaccines were procured by the Centre using PM CARES funds at a higher rate than the subsequent rounds paid for by budgetary allocations, The Hindu has learnt from the response to a Right to Information request by a transparency activist.