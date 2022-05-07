Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign as his speech is projected on a giant screen at the ongoing protest site outside president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

May 07, 2022 08:06 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Top Hizb ‘commander’ among 3 killed along Amarnath yatra route

Top Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Ashraf Molvi, active since 2013, was among three militants killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam forests on Friday.

Amit Shah demands CBI probe into death of Bengal BJP youth wing leader

The mysterious death of a BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia on Friday triggered a fresh row in West Bengal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the residence of the deceased, terming it a political murder and saying that the party would demand a CBI probe into the matter

‘Hindu’ site adjacent to Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque surveyed

A team of lawyers and opposing legal parties led by a court-appointed advocate commissioner on Friday conducted a videographic survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri site located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque in the Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath Temple Complex in Varanasi.

Sri Lanka President declares a state of emergency

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time in five weeks to deal with escalating anti-government protests.

Italy, India discuss Ukraine, energy partnership and G-20 cooperation

The Government of India continued its push for better ties with Europe, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Delhi on Friday. Chief on the agenda, as has been the case during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to Germany, France, as well as to Denmark for the Nordic Summit, was the Ukraine issue, climate change cooperation, and space cooperation between the two countries.

Both WHO ‘data’, Congress’s ‘beta’ are wrong on COVID-19 death count: BJP

The BJP on Friday reacted sharply to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report on COVID-19 death and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments, stating that the WHO’s data and Congress’s “beta” [son] are wrong.

Data | Tamil Nadu records most custodial deaths in South India

While U.P. has recorded the highest number of deaths in judicial custody in the last six years among all the States, Tamil Nadu has this ignominious distinction among the southern States.

Fertility falls, obesity goes up in India, says National Family Health Survey

The Total Fertility Rate (TFR), an average number of children per woman, has further declined from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level between National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 4 and 5. There are only five States in India which are above replacement level of fertility of 2.1 — Bihar (2.98), Meghalaya (2.91), Uttar Pradesh (2.35), Jharkhand (2.26) Manipur (2.17) — as per the national report of the NFHS-5, released by the Health Ministry.

‘Kindly don’t patronise us, we know what to do’: Ambassador Tirumurti responds to Dutch envoy’s tweet on India’s abstention in UNGA on Ukraine

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti has told the Ambassador of the Netherlands to the U.K. that “Kindly don’t patronise us,” New Delhi “knows what to do” when the Dutch envoy said India should not have abstained in the U.N. General Assembly on Ukraine.

Indian Army Major dies after falling off cliff during operation in Jammu and Kashmir

Major Raghunath Ahlawat, 34, hailing from Delhi, was leading his team for a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday.

No vendetta, Tajinder Pal Bagga arrested for stoking communal tension, inciting violence in Punjab: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 6 claimed that BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been arrested from Delhi by the Punjab Police for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border State and rejected the BJP’s charge of vendetta.

Railway loco pilot risks life to restart express train halted on river bridge near Mumbai

A senior assistant loco pilot (ALP) of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of an express train, which had halted on a river bridge near Mumbai, an official said on May 6.

Six Indians arrested by border authorities in failed smuggling attempt to enter U.S. from Canada

Six Indian nationals, aged 19-21 years, were arrested by the US border authorities after they were apprehended on a sinking boat during a failed attempt to be smuggled into America from Canada.

In blow to Boris Johnson, U.K. Conservatives lose London strongholds

Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses on Friday in their few London strongholds and other parts of the United Kingdom — results that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.

Sinn Fein opens huge lead in Northern Ireland voting

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein secured far more first-preference votes in elections to Northern Ireland’s regional assembly than its rivals, indicating it was likely to win the election, broadcaster tallies showed.

Markets crash amid global rout; Sensex dives 867 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex dived 866.65 points or 1.56 % to finish at 54,835.58. During the day, it tanked 1,115.48 points or 2 % to 54,586.75 .Similarly, the NSE Nifty tumbled 271.40 points or 1.63 % to settle at 16,411.25.

Asian Games in China postponed due to COVID-19 fears

The Olympic Council of Asia said, following a meeting with the Chinese Olympic Committee, that the 19 th Asian Games, scheduled to be held in September, would be postponed and new dates announced “in the near future”. The Asian Youth Games, also to be held in China in December in Shantou, would be cancelled as the games had been postponed once last year.

IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans commits harakiri as Daniel Sams’ superb last over seal Mumbai Indian’s second win

Pacer Daniel Sams displayed ice-cool temperament as he conceded just three runs in the last over to help Mumbai Indians pull off a stunning five-run victory over table-toppers Gujarat Titans in an IPL game on Friday.