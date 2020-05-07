Morning Digest: Centre anticipates increase in cases; bus services may resume soon with some guidelines, and more

While the Railways had said in March that it would offer coaches if needed, this was the first time a detailed set of guidelines explaining how these compartments would be used were publicised by the Health Ministry.

The Centre has wrongly claimed that 39.28 crore poor people have received financial assistance of ₹34,800 under its Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package so far. A fact check shows that the correct figure is 33.71 crore beneficiaries.

At a video conference with president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, the Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled States accused the Centre of taking decisions without consulting them and not providing them with adequate funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charts are updated based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the State governments and Health departments.

“We may soon start bus transport along with some guidelines. Airlines, railways and bus transport are required to be opened on a certain scale as there are many people stranded,” the Minister said.

Some of the government’s key tasks, like helping rebuild livelihoods in the 13 districts where losses due to floods and rains last September are estimated to be about ₹35,000 crore, have been overtaken by the present crisis.

The longest surviving and wanted Hizbul Mujahideen “operational commander” Riyaz Naikoo was among three militants killed in the intensified operations of the security forces in south Kashmir in the past 12 hours.

Ethical hacker Robert Baptiste on May 6 alleged that security flaws in the government’s Aarogya Setu application enabled him to see that five people at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and two people at the Indian Army headquarters were unwell.

In the labyrinth of parked State-run buses, the migrants, most of them labourers, workers and artisans, try to locate the designated vehicle that would take them home free of cost.

The guidelines note that while there is not enough evidence yet to measure the impact of school closures on the disease transmission rates, the adverse effects of school closures on children’s safety and learning are well documented.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus listed a series of steps needed before countries lift measures designed to control the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, such as surveillance controls and health system preparedness.

“I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians who lie for their own domestic political ends,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.