Morning Digest: Govt. hikes excise duty on petrol by ₹10 per litre, diesel by ₹13 per litre; India registers highest surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in 24 hours, and more

Retail prices of petrol and diesel will not be impacted by the tax changes as state-owned oil firms will adjust them against the recent fall in oil prices, industry officials said.

Explaining the rise in cases, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “We persuaded certain States, which were not updating regularly to release their backlog, which has resulted in a spike in numbers.”

Amphibious vessels INS Jalashwa and INS Magar are headed to Maldives while INS Shardul and INS Airavat set sail to the UAE. INS Jalashwa is set to reach Maldives on May 8 and INS Magar is scheduled to reach on May 10, a defence source said.

At a press conference, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the decision to extend lockdown was taken irrespective of the Central government date for the same till May 17 for more effective implementation of restrictions to tackle COVID-19.

The charts are updated based on a combination of numbers reported by the central Health Ministry, and updates from the State governments and Health departments

The stringent lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak has had a crippling impact on the economy of Madhya Pradesh, where tax collection — SGST and IGST put together — dropped by close to 85% in April.

In a similar move, the detention of former minister and senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammed Sagar, and senior PDP leader and uncle of Mufti, Sartaj Madani, was also extended by another three months, officials said.

Security forces say there is nothing alarming about The Resistance Front (TRF) as all attacks carried out by the Pakistan backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are being pinned on the newly formed “seasonal” group in order to escape international scrutiny.

Rick Bright says in the complaint filed with a government watchdog that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and other high-ranking officials in the agency.

The U.S. drugmaker and German partner said if the vaccine proves to be safe and effective in trials, it could potentially be ready for wide U.S. distribution by the end of the year, shaving several years off the typical vaccine development timeline.

“Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job,” Mr. Trump said during a factory visit in Arizona. “But we're now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening and we'll have a different group probably set up for that.”

The talks, to be conducted virtually, will involve over 300 U.S. and U.K. staff and officials in nearly 30 negotiating groups, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.K. Trade Minister Liz Truss said in a joint statement.