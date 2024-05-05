May 05, 2024 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST

H.D. Revanna arrested from father Deve Gowda’s residence in abduction case

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka Minister and Holenarsipura MLA H. D. Revanna was arrested from his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabha Nagar on May 4 at 6.45 p.m. The arrest came minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru.

One soldier killed, four injured in terror attack on IAF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

ADVERTISEMENT

A soldier was killed and four were injured when militants ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Poonch on May 4. The IAF said the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire.

Sadiq Khan wins a historic third term as London Mayor; Tories suffer major defeats in local elections

The Labour Party’s Sadiq Khan won a record third term as London’s Mayor despite predictions that a low voter turnout of 40.5% in the May 2 election would harm him. With the last mayoral constituency declaring results late afternoon on Saturday, Mr. Khan easily won, with a 43.8% vote share compared to his main opponent, the Conservative Party’s Susan Hall, who came in with 32.7% of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

India awaiting details about the arrest of three Indians in Canada in Nijjar murder case, says Jaishankar

India is waiting for details about the arrest of three Indians linked to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Centre lifts onion export ban, but conditions apply

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre on Saturday lifted the prohibition on onion exports imposed nearly six months ago, but restrained the free flow of outbound shipments by stipulating a minimum export price of $550 per tonne as well as a 40% export duty.

In mission to trigger review of State OBC lists, NCBC hits a wall of absent socio-economic data

For the last one year or so, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), under the chairmanship of former Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, has been focused on triggering a pruning of State OBC lists in a bid to re-evaluate the continued inclusion of communities that might have progressed due to years of accruing benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will ‘support cow killing’, impose Aurangzeb’s ‘jizya tax’, Yogi Adityanath says in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress wants to “implement Aurangzeb’s jizya tax” and also “support cow killing” as the party has become “directionless”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath alleged on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP, JD(S) believe their alliance will survive the Prajwal ‘sexual abuse’ case

In the midst of the Parliamentary election, the sexual exploitation case allegedly involving the incumbent Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Prajwal Revanna has brought the focus on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Karnataka of which the JD(S) is a part.

RCB vs GT | Skipper du Plessis and pacers do it for Royal Challengers against Titans

An authoritative Royal Challengers Bengaluru shut down Gujarat Titans by four wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. A third win in a row pushed RCB to seventh on the points table, providing impetus to its playoff hopes.

Opposition should find issues against us that actually stick: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Prime Minister and the RSS chief have affirmed their support for reservations, says Hardeep Singh Puri, adding that the BJP-led NDA has done more for the SCs, STs, and OBCs than the previous governments. It is for the first time that a tribal person has become the country’s first citizen, he tells The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.