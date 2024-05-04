May 04, 2024 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing | Canadian Police arrest members of ‘hit squad’

The Canadian police on May 3 arrested three members of an alleged hit squad investigators in Ottawa believe was tasked by the Government of India with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in 2023, according to a media report. The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September in 2023 of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

Top wrestlers criticise Brij Bhushan’s son getting BJP ticket for Lok Sabha polls

Top Olympic wrestlers have criticised BJP for fielding the son of their former federation chief in national elections, despite his father being charged with sexually harassing female wrestlers. Scores of wrestlers came out in protest last year seeking criminal action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP.

We may consider interim bail for Kejriwal due to polls, Supreme Court tells Enforcement Directorate

The Supreme Court forewarned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday that it may “consider” granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election. “Let me make it clear, we may consider interim bail because of elections,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna informed Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED.

India press freedom score falls, says Reporters sans Frontieres

India’s score in the World Press Freedom Index fell over the last year, from 36.62 to 31.28, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF for Reporters sans Frontières), which puts together an annual index of freedom enjoyed by journalists in 180 jurisdictions. India’s rank improved from 161 in 2023 to 159 in 2024, but this was because other countries had slipped in their rankings. The government has in the past dismissed international rankings of freedoms in India as propaganda.

Manipur groups mark one year of conflict with cry for peace, justice

Both Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups on Friday held events across Manipur and in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to mark one year since the beginning of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipurbetween the two communities, with several Kuki-Zo and Meitei organisations calling for peace and making their case before the Centre.

BJP should answer allegations of harassment against Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee

The tears of the woman who levelled allegations of sexual assault against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose were heart-breaking, the State’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on May 3. “Yesterday, a young woman who worked at Raj Bhavan came out and spoke against the Governor’s harassment... Yesterday, the tears of the woman broke my heart,” the Chief Minister said at an election rally, adding that she has seen the woman’s video testimony.

India, Indonesia agree to enhance collaboration in defence industry, maritime security

India and Indonesia on Friday agreed to enhance collaboration in areas of defence industry, maritime security and multilateral cooperation at the seventh India-Indonesia Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting held in New Delhi. It was chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Secretary-General of Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto.

Pakistan imposes restrictions on movement of Chinese nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after recent attack

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in Pakistan has implemented measures requiring Chinese citizens to travel with armoured vehicles while in the region, Dawnreported. This decision was disclosed by a senior police official during a meeting held on May 1.

China launches lunar probe mission to collect samples for first time from far side of moon

China on May 3 launched a lunar probe mission to collect samples for the first time from the far side of the moon and bring them to Earth for scientific studies. The Chang’e-6 mission is tasked with collecting and then returning samples from the moon’s far side to Earth — the first endeavour of its kind in the history of human lunar exploration, China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

IPL-17: MI vs KKR | Venkatesh and Pandey’s partnership proves the difference as Knight Riders edge Mumbai Indians

Dominate the middle overs and win the match. That seems to be the flavour of the Indian Premier League this season. The same was on display at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday as the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a convincing win despite having its back to the wall early on in the game.

Twenty20 World Cup West Indies squad | Rovman Powell to lead, rookie Shamar called in

Rajasthan Royals power-hitter Rovman Powell will lead a strong West Indies squad, filled with some of the world’s best franchise freelancers, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas. One of the prominent names included is rookie pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who is a part of Lucknow Super Giants in this edition of IPL.

