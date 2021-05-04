Morning digest: Fresh restrictions in TN from May 6, Serum Institute of India set to invest £240 million in U.K., and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The “local” was of utmost importance in the decision-making of voters in the Assembly elections, according to a special post-poll survey conducted by the Lokniti-CSDS for The Hindu.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday evening announced fresh restrictions between 4 am on May 6 to 4 am on May 20, in its attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. Except for non air-conditioned provision and grocery stores, all other shops would not be allowed to be function. Only 50% customers are to be allowed in provision and grocery shops, which would be permitted to function only till 12 noon.

Ahead of the U.K.-India bilateral summit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced £1 billion investment deals by Indian companies that will create 6,500 jobs in the U.K. The biggest in the investment deals is by the Serum Institute of India (SII) amounting to £240 million.

The West Bengal BJP leadership on Monday alleged that party supporters were being targeted after the results of the Assembly polls were announced. Party’s State president Dilip Ghosh said six persons, including five party supporters, have been killed in the past 24 hours.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the West Bengal for the third time on May 5. Ms. Banerjee visited Raj Bhawan on Monday evening and tendered her resignation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Media cannot be stopped from reporting oral remarks made by judges during a court hearing. The honest and full reportage of these comments give the public an insight into whether judges are genuinely applying their minds to resolve their crisis, the Supreme Court told a “hurt” Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case to probe the alleged role of senior Kerala police officials, whose names have come up in the Justice D.K. Jain Committee report for allegedly framing space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage case of 1994.

An expert panel of the Environment Ministry has accorded environmental approval to ancillary projects that are part of the construction of a new Parliament, including a new residence for the Prime Minister, common Central Secretariat buildings, Central Conference Centre, a building for the Special Protection Group and a Vice-President’s Enclave among others. The environmental clearance for the new Parliament building has already been accorded earlier this year.

Imports of COVID-19 relief material, including vaccines, medical oxygen and Remdesivir vials, will get a conditional ‘ad-hoc’ Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption till June 30, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Intellectual property governing use of vaccine jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR is ‘shared’.

Bill and Melinda Gates said that they are divorcing but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. In identical tweets, the Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

At least two members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including bowling coach L. Balaji, have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It means that CSK’s next match, against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, will in all likelihood be deferred since Balaji and his “close contacts” will have to be isolated for six days.