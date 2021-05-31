Morning Digest: New COVID-19 cases across India dip further to 1.5 lakh; Delhi HC to pronounce its verdict on Central Vista Project today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India recorded 1,50,527 new COVID-19 cases and 3,028 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. IST on May 30. The country has so far reported a total of 2,80,44,137 cases and 3,29,026 deaths.

The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its verdict on a petition seeking to halt construction activities related to the Central Vista Project in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

The government used the term “Indian double mutant strain” in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court just days before it officially objected to affixing nationality to the virus variant.

The family members of a person who died of COVID-19 were booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district after they were caught in a video dumping his body into a river in broad daylight. Additional SP Balrampur Arvind Misra said two persons had been arrested in the case on charges of violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The Bihar government on Sunday said it would provide ₹1,500 each month to those children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 in the State. The children will get the financial assistance till the age of 18 and will be housed in State child care centres.

Stepping recklessly out of homes was akin to giving an invitation to a “third wave” of the pandemic, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday while informing that the government had decided to extend the lockdown-like restrictions till June 15.

The Delhi police are considering invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar for his involvement with dreaded gangsters of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

COVID-19 infections have spread fast across the tea belt in eastern Assam, affecting almost half of the State’s 803 major tea estates.

Most people would do anything to get out of jail. But that’s not the case with 21 inmates in nine prisons of Uttar Pradesh who have written to the authorities saying they don’t want parole as staying incarcerated is “safer and healthier” for them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Egypt’s intelligence chief and sent Israel’s Foreign Minister to Cairo on Sunday, amid efforts to build on a ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas a week ago that ended the worst violence in years.

Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday.