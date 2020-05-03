Morning Digest: India records biggest rise in COVID-19 infections since January, France extends emergency till July, and more

India, on Saturday, recorded the biggest single-day jump of 2,411 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 37,776, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry.

A day after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 17, the MHA said on Saturday that e-commerce could be used for the delivery of essential and non-essential products in districts designated as green and orange zones.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday responded to reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s reappearance in public with a tweet saying, “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!”

Even as the MHA has directed the Indian Railways to operate Shramik special trains to move stranded migrant workers, pilgrims and students, the Railway Board has announced extra charges, in addition to the normal sleeper class fare, to be collected.

Desperate to get back to their homes, four drivers took turns crawling into the steel drum of a concrete mixer truck as they set out on a 1,380 km bumpy ride back home in Uttar Pradesh. They left Mumbai on International Workers’ Day on May 1.

The app to track COVID-19 cases was not accessible to persons with disabilities, particularly those with hearing and visual impairment, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has informed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Franklin Templeton, one of India’s top 10 mutual fund houses, announced last week that it would be winding up six of its debt schemes. The move has resulted in about ₹30,000 crore of investor money being locked up.

Singer Madonna says she plans to “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after testing positive for antibodies. The 61year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video that she called Quarantine Diaries No. 14, reports people.com.

India’s top-ranked singles tennis players, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal, aren’t entirely in agreement with the player-driven model to help lower-ranked competitors weather the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Thousands of Spaniards woke early and laced up their sports shoes Saturday after a prohibition on outdoor exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic ended after seven weeks.

As part of the planned measures anybody entering France, foreign or French, will have to remain confined for two weeks, Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference.