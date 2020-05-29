Morning Digest: India open to dialogue with Nepal; citing swine fever, China bans pork imports from India, and more

29 May 2020 07:40 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Indian and Chinese sides remain “engaged” through diplomatic and military channels in Delhi and Beijing and at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in order to resolve the situation along the boundaries in Ladakh and Sikkim, the government said. Indicating that India would not accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between the two countries, it said the matter was being discussed bilaterally.

There will be no let up in the infrastructure development on the border with China despite the continuing standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

India is open to dialogue with all its neighbours, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said responding to sharp comments emanating from Kathmandu regarding the Kalapani territorial dispute.

The Patna High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a video which on May 27 went viral on social media showing a baby playfully tugging a sheet partially covering his dead mother at the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar, and termed the incident “shocking and unfortunate”.

The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Union Home Ministry, the Railway Board and the Bihar and Gujarat governments on Thursday in connection with the reported deaths of some migrant workers on Shramik Special trains and the lack of food and water for the passengers on these trains.

Speaker Om Birla has nominated 15 MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh to assist the Delimitation Commission in redrawing the Lok Sabha and the Assembly constituencies of the northeastern States and the Union Territory.

Amid severe criticism over the running of Shramik Special trains, another video went viral on Thursday, with travellers complaining about their train taking a longer route without prior intimation. The Railways, however, called the video “misleading”.

Tech titan Google is said to be exploring taking a minority stake in British telecom group Vodafone’s struggling India business. The investment in Vodafone Idea will pit the search giant against Facebook which has picked up a stake in Jio Platforms, the firm that houses India’s youngest but biggest telecom company, Reliance Jio.

Chinese authorities have said they have put in place a ban on pork imports from India, a move that State media has linked to the ongoing border tensions. A joint notice issued by the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs on Wednesday said China “is set to ban imports of pigs, wild boar and related products from India in an effort to prevent African swine fever (ASF) and ensure the safety of China’s animal husbandry”.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has deferred all major decisions, including the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, at least till June 10, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.