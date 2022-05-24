Morning Digest | Quad leaders meet in Tokyo at 2nd in-person summit; India to be the leader of green hydrogen, says Puri in Davos, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, pose for photos at the entrance hall of the Prime Minister’s Office of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Quad leaders meet in Tokyo at 2nd in-person summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders here during which they are expected to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

India to be the leader of green hydrogen: Puri in Davos

India will emerge as the leader of green hydrogen, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Mr. Puri made the remarks while attending the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, where he’s a part of the Indian delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Pfizer says three COVID-19 shots protect children under five

Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced on Monday, another step toward shots for the littlest kids possibly beginning in early summer.

World lost 11.2 crore jobs in the first quarter of 2022: ILO

The "world of work" is being buffeted by multiple crises, says the ninth edition of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Monitor. The report says that after significant gains during the last quarter of 2021, the number of hours worked globally dropped in the first quarter of 2022, to 3.8% below the employment situation before the pandemic. About 11.2 crore jobs might have lost between this period, according to the report.

Centre eases pension rules for kin of missing government employees

The government has eased pension rules for the families of missing Central government employees. The family members would immediately get the pension benefits after a government employee has gone missing and not wait to get declared dead in government records or the seven-year-period.

It’s now fashion to make allegations against judiciary: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said stronger a judge turns out to be the worse become the allegations levelled at her or him. A Vacation Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud made the oral remark while hearing an appeal by a lawyer who acted contemptuously by obstructing the execution of a non-bailable warrant against him issued by the Madras High Court.

Gyanvapi mosque: court reserves order for May 24

A district court here reserved its order for Tuesday on which petition is to be heard first in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case transferred to it by the Supreme Court.

18 pistols seized from two militant modules in Valley

Eighteen pistols, apparently amassed for targeted killings, were recovered from two militant modules in the Kashmir Valley on Monday. According to the J&K police, 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered from Srinagar’s Chanapora area.

Trading members who had co-location and advance log-in facility at NSE under CBI scanner

Several trading members who had co-location and “advance” log-in facility to access the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data feed have come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had conducted searches at more than 10 locations last week.

Centre depriving Opposition-ruled States of funds: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ruled out any reduction in State taxes on fuel in the wake of the Union government reducing excise duty on petrol by ₹8 a litre and diesel by ₹6 a litre.

WHO honours ASHA workers for their crucial role linking community during COVID-19 pandemic

The country’s frontline health workers or ASHAs were one of the six recipients of the the WHO’s Global Health Leaders Award-2022 that recognises leadership, contributions to advancing global health and commitment to regional health issues.

A new billionaire every 30 hours during the pandemic: Oxfam

The COVID-19 pandemic created a new billionaire every 30 hours, and it is expected that a million people could be pushed into extreme poverty at the same rate in 2022, according to a new Oxfam brief released on Monday. The brief titled “Profiting from Pain” has been published as the World Economic Forum 2022 gets together for its annual meeting over a five-day event at Davos.