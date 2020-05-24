Morning Digest: Tension continues on LAC between India and China; Railways to run 2,600 Shramik Specials over next 10 days, and more

24 May 2020 07:57 IST

India is “closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate steps” sources said a day after Army Chief General Manoj Naravane visited the Leh-based 14 Corps headquarters to review the “overall situation on the ground,” even as reports indicated that Chinese troops remain in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that are patrolled by India.

India must gear for at least two more months of COVID-19, a summary of a meeting on Saturday involving top officials from the Health Ministry suggests. “Health care infrastructure needs to be ramped up for the next two months with focus on isolation beds with oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds,” a PIB press note summarising the meeting notes.

Cyclone-battered Odisha on Saturday received ₹500 crore from the Centre as advance assistance for restoration work, less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the interim aid, a senior official said.

The death toll in West Bengal due to cyclone Amphan has risen to 86 and the State has suffered a loss of about ₹1 lakh crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday. She said that about 1,000 teams were working on the ground, adding that the State had requested help from Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Indian Railways on Saturday said it would run an additional 2,600 Shramik Special trains in the next 10 days as per the needs of the State governments. This was likely to benefit 36 lakh stranded migrants across the country, Railway Board Chairman V. K. Yadav said.

Personal details of about 2.90 crore Indian job seekers have been found dumped on the dark net, raising concerns among cyber crime agencies and experts in India over a massive data breach. The data leak was uncovered on Friday by Cyble, Inc, a U.S.-based cyber intelligence firm founded by global cybersecurity expert Beenu Arora.

Proof of whether hydroxychloroquine, the controversial anti-malarial drug, can stave off COVID-19 infection will be available by July, a senior scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research, leading a large trial of the drug in healthcare workers, told The Hindu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said banks had been asked to extend loans automatically to eligible borrowers without ‘fear of 3Cs — CBI, CVC and CAG’. She said clear instructions had been given in a meeting with CEOs and MDs of public sector banks and financial institutions on Friday that the banks should not be scared to extend loans as 100% guarantee is being given by the government.

The first of five Iranian tankers carrying fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela approached the South American country's waters on Saturday afternoon, despite a U.S. official's warning that Washington was considering a response to the shipment.

Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2 on Saturday, surviving a brief second-half comeback scare to stay four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with seven games left to play.