Morning digest: India reaches out to Pak. to fight locusts, Maharashtra number pushes India's daily COVID-19 tally to over 6,500, and more

People queue up for food at a distribution centre on Friday, May 22, 2020, in New Delhi.
The Hindu Net Desk 23 May 2020 07:43 IST
Updated: 23 May 2020 07:43 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India reaches out to Pak. to fight locusts

India has reached out to Pakistan to counter a locust invasion which threatens to destroy crops and undermine food security in south and southwest Asia — a region where the COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted farming.

Maharashtra pushes India tally to record 6,510 cases

With 2,940 cases recorded by Maharashtra alone, Friday marked yet another new high in daily COVID-19 cases. Data from State health departments show that with the addition of 6,510 cases, there have been a total 1,24,525 confirmed cases with 69,140 active infections and 51,666 recoveries country-wide.

Ground Zero | ‘Model State’ Gujarat under coronavirus strain

In the crucial months of February and March, the Gujarat government was focused on preparing for the 'Namaste Trump' event and the Rajya Sabha elections.

Airlines make Aarogya Setu mandatory

All airlines have made the government’s contact tracing app Aarogya Setu a mandatory pre-requisite for booking a flight despite concerns over privacy and data surveillance due to ambiguities in the Centre’s guidelines for resumption of air travel from May 25.

80% success chance for Oxford trials, says Serum Institute chief

If the world is to gain access to a vaccine for COVID-19, there is a good chance it will pass through the doors of the Serum Institute of India here.

Forecast showing cases going to zero was misinterpreted , says NITI Aayog member

That India would see a decline in new COVID-19 cases by May 16 was a “misinterpretation,” V.K. Paul, who leads the government’s COVID committee on managing medical emergency, said at a media briefing on Friday.

U.P. is resorting to gimmicks: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh of indulging in “political gimmicks” on the issue of the Congress offering to provide buses to ferry migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

China scraps GDP target, hikes defence spending

China has for the first time in 30 years scrapped announcing an annual GDP target, underlining the severe economic challenge facing the world’s second largest economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New map is based on historical documents: top Nepal official

Nepal’s new official map is based on historical documents dating back to the early 19th century and cannot be termed artificial, a top representative of Kathmandu said on Thursday

Judicial custody of Anand Teltumbde extended till June 5

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Anand Teltumbde, an engineer and Indian Institute of Management graduate who used to teach at the Indian Institute of Technology (Kharagpur), arrested by the agency on April 14 in connection with the Elghar Parishad case, till June 5.

Cricket | Key ICC meet on May 26

The International Cricket Council’s Nominations Committee is set to formalise the election procedure for the post of chairman at a meeting on May 26.

Comment | COVID-19 in the time of non-communicable diseases

Worldwide data show that annually 15 million people die from a NCD between the ages of 30 years and 69 years.

Mousuni licks its wounds as leaves turn yellow, resorts stare at certain doom

The inhabitants of the sinking island of Mousuni woke up to a bright sunny morning and an unusually calm sea on Friday, two days after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc on the island.

