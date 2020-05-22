Morning Digest: Cyclone Amphan kills 72 in West Bengal; India rejects China’s claims of trespass, and more

With the Railways opening online booking for some special trains on Thursday, over 2.37 lakh tickets were booked within a few hours.

Five die in Telangana; with fresh fatality, Kerala’s toll rises to 4; Karnataka gets positive cases from Maharashtra

New Delhi on May 21 rejected Beijing’s claim that Indian troops trespassed into Chinese territory, and accused the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of “hindering” patrols by Indian soldiers.

The picturesque road to Pidawa crosses streams, lush farmlands, rolling hills, and the former ‘badlands’ which are the border areas between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Pidawa is a small town in the middle of the sliver of Rajasthan that thrusts into Madhya Pradesh. And like many of the habitations in this part of the country, Pidawa too benefitted over the last couple of centuries from a ‘black gold’ rush.

The death toll in Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Fifteen of the deceased were from Kolkata, she said.

Limited access to doorstep delivery of essentials, govt helplines and financial govt aid are key problems

In a landmark ruling, the Madras High Court on Thursday held that public servants and constitutional functionaries cannot be allowed to misuse the law of criminal defamation by using the State as a tool to initiate defamation proceedings against adversaries.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the States to strictly implement night curfew for non-essential activities in all jurisdiction till lockdown 4.0 is in force.

Private sector ICICI Bank will offer 6.55% on fixed deposits of 5-year to 10-year tenure for senior citizens, which is 80 basis points (bps) higher than the ordinary deposits. Typically, banks offer 50 bps more to senior citizens for fixed deposits.

The Centre on Thursday set a price range for air tickets, which would be a function of the flight duration when commercial airlines resume operations on May 25.

Bhupender Yadav, the BJP general secretary and party in-charge for Bihar, says the government has taken a sensitive approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening infrastructure and reaching out to those in need. In an interview, the Rajya Sabha MP described the ₹20-lakh-crore packaged announced by the Centre as a holistic one benefiting all sectors. Excerpts:

Beyond its hard-hitting rhetoric against China over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House has issued a broad-scale attack on Beijing’s predatory economic policies, military buildup, disinformation campaigns and human rights violations.

The lockdown period has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, with senior health officials confirming that India is now planning to initiate a study on ‘behaviour of the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus in persons who have died after contracting the disease.’

Talk that India could mark its return to international cricket with a short white-ball series in South Africa in August has been doing the rounds for more than a month now. On Thursday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) admitted it was discussing a three-T20I series with the BCCI.

Evidence from studies carried out on rhesus macaque monkeys suggest that once infected with the novel coronavirus, the animals may be protected against reinfection.