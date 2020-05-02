Morning Digest: 'Shramik Special' train with 1,200 migrants reaches Ranchi; direct tax revenues defy lockdown, jump 36.6% in April and more

A ‘Shramik Special’ train carrying 1200 migrant labourers of Jharkhand reached Ranchi on Friday.

The train – first one to be run in the country following enforcement of lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread – started its journey from Lingampalli Railway Station in Telangana and travelled non-stop to arrive at Hatia Railway Station near Ranchi.

The Hemant Soren Government heaved a sigh of relief as the train service resumed exclusively for migrant labourers coinciding with International Labour Day.

Direct tax collection recorded a healthy growth in April despite the nationwide lockdown and grew by 36.6%.

North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumors about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

The West Bengal government is locked in a confrontation with the Centre, even as it battles charges that it withheld information on the number of infected and dead, and is testing too few people. A ground report on a State that made initial efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, but has come under fire since.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar joined the Centre’s ration card portability scheme on International Labour Day, offering some hope that their huge migrant worker populations can start accessing subsidised and free foodgrains in many of the States where they have been left stranded by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The three main industry bodies in the auto sector — Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) — on Friday, came together to seek government nod for re-starting of operations by the entire value chain, including vehicle manufacturers, component suppliers, dealers and service workshops, in unison.

In a letter published in The Lancet on April 30, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros A Ghebreyesus and others highlight a few critical issues over the use of BCG vaccine for COVID-19. They underscore the importance of randomised controlled trials of the vaccine to understand its safety and efficacy before using it on healthcare workers.

The Centre’s proposal to construct a new Parliament building next to the existing heritage structure was approved by the Environment Ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) last week.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea made by anti-Citizenship Amendment Act activist Sharjeel Imam to club the five sedition cases registered against him in different States and to have them investigated by a single agency.

Australia has deposed India in the world Test rankings and Pakistan in the Twenty20 standings, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.