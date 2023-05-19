May 19, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST

PM Modi to have over 40 engagements during 3-nation visit: Officials

PM Modi will embark on a six-day visit of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad.

CJI to administer oath to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, senior lawyer KV Viswanathan as SC judges

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the chief justice of the andhra Pradesh High Court, and senior lawyer Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan, who have been appointed as Supreme Court judges, will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India D Y Chadrachud on May 19.

Prime Minister to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much awaited new Parliament building on May 28 .The four-storey building has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore. The building has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management, and constructed by Tata Projects Limited.

SC agrees to hear plea of Muslim side against HC order on determining age of ‘shivling’ at Gyanvapi

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on May 19 a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order of conducting a “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, to determine the age of a ‘Shivling’ which was said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

Deployment of 200 traffic teams from May 19 to curb non-stoppage of buses at designated stops in Delhi

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a meeting on May 18 to address the issue of non-stoppage of buses for women passengers at designated stops by the drivers. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran’s home in Lahore: Minister

A senior Punjab government official on May 18 said that the Punjab police will send a delegation to search Imran Khan’s house in Lahore on May 19 to apprehend “terrorists” allegedly holed up in his residence after seeking permission from the former prime minister.

Syria’s Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia for regional summit, sealing his return to the Arab fold

Assad’s attendance at the Arab League summit, which starts Friday, is expected to seal Syria’s return to the Arab fold following a 12-year suspension and open a new chapter of relations after more than a decade of tensions.

Hiroshima G-7 summit seeks to send out a strong message against Russia, says Japanese envoy

Upholding the rule of law and ensuring that Russia “pays a price” for its continuing invasion of Ukraine will be among the highest priorities for Japan as it hosts the G-7 summit of the world’s most developed countries this weekend, said Japan’s Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki said on May 18.

G-20 meet | Several schools closed, mainstream politicians, minorities put on alert in Kashmir

Schools at “vulnerable” points have been closed and members of minorities, migrant workers and mainstream politicians are being put on alert in Kashmir, especially Srinagar, ahead of the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled for next week.

More villages evacuated as Italy counts cost of deadly floods

Authorities in Ravenna issued an immediate evacuation order Thursday for three villages threatened by floods after heavy rains left nine people dead across northeastern Italy. Buses were being sent to help residents leave Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto and Roncalceci after the river Lamone burst its banks.