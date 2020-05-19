Morning digest: India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh; Oxford vaccine fails to protect monkeys from COVID-19, but protects from pneumonia, and more

A high-profile potential vaccine for COVID-19 being tested by researchers at Oxord University failed to protect vaccinated monkeys from being infected by the virus. However, the test animals appeared to be protected from pneumonia.

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the one lakh mark on Monday, with 5,079 new cases taking the total to 1,00,734, according to data from the State Health Departments. Of these 58,360 are active cases, while 39,217 persons have recovered from the infection.

The storm system in the Bay of Bengal, Amphan, developed into a super cyclone on Monday and is expected to make landfall along the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

U.S. virologist expresses concern about India’s crowded urban areas in low-income neighbourhoods where people are forced to live in proximity

An India-backed draft resolution at the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly received a big boost on Monday when the African group of nations extended support for the motion which seeks global investigation into the spread of the novel coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred physical gatherings, but families of scores of Tamils who died in the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war on Monday paid tributes to their loved ones — lighting candles, reciting prayers in their homes and via video calls.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the States not to dilute the restrictions imposed by the Ministry in fresh guidelines, asserting that certain other activities may be prohibited or other restrictions imposed as deemed necessary on the basis of a ground-level analysis of the situation.

The BJP’s Bihar unit is preparing to face Assembly polls which, under the pre-COVID19 calender, were scheduled to be held in October-November

Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Monday become coronavirus free with the recovery of all the 48 COVID-19 patients in the city, an official said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday Beijing has been “transparent” throughout the coronavirus crisis, and offered to share a vaccine as soon as one was available — as well as $2 billion in aid.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.