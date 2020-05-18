National

Morning digest: India records over 5,000 COVID-19 cases on May 17; Centre throws open all sectors to private players, and more

Children of migrant workers arrived from Maharashtra wash themselves using a water tanker in Prayagraj on May 17, 2020 as they wait for transport to go back to their hometowns.

Children of migrant workers arrived from Maharashtra wash themselves using a water tanker in Prayagraj on May 17, 2020 as they wait for transport to go back to their hometowns.   | Photo Credit: AFP

COVID-19 | India among countries backing probe into scientific ‘events’ behind pandemic

At the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly to be held in Geneva during May 18-19, India is expected to join a large group of countries to identify scientific "events" that could have contributed to the spread of the novel Corona virus and the consequent COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus | India records over 5,000 cases on May 17

Maharashtra registered its highest single-day increase of 2,347 COVID-19 cases to take its overall tally to 33,053 and 1,198 deaths. With 34 new deaths, Gujarat’s toll increased to 659. Tamil Nadu registered 639 more cases, and its death toll rose by four to take the tally to 79.

Coronavirus package | Centre throws open all sectors to private players

The Centre has agreed to demands from States to hike their borrowing limits from 3% to 5% of their GDP in light of the COVID-19 crisis, but on the condition that they implement specific reforms.

Coronavirus | Surge disproves NITI Aayog’s ‘zero cases by May 16’ prediction

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India nearing the six-digit mark has disproved an assessment by V.K. Paul, NITI Aayog member and head of a government-empowered committee on medical management.

Coronavirus | Commercial sex work could spike COVID-19 cases in India, says study

Allowing commercial sex work to commence immediately after lockdown in India’s red light areas could lead to a rapid rise in cases that could quickly overwhelm hospitals, says a modelling study from researchers at the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. Though these findings have been “shared” with State governments, the findings are still being peer-reviewed.

Pandemic brings Uttarakhand’s ghost hamlets to life

State govt. is hoping to retain migrant workers in the villages they once abandoned

Northeast sees sudden jump in COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the northeast has almost quadrupled in a little more than a fortnight since May 2.

India must not give Taliban legitimacy until it joins intra-Afghan talks, says former envoy Amar Sinha

Saying that the U.S. is trying to salvage its deal with the Taliban, despite rising violence in Afghanistan, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) member and former envoy to Kabul Amar Sinha stressed it would be pointless for India to engage with the group till it joins the intra-Afghan dialogue .

Israel swears in unity government

Israel’s Parliament swore in its new unity government on Sunday led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz, ending the longest political crisis in the nation’s history.

Coronavirus | China expert warn of a second wave

Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday.

Coronavirus
