Morning Digest: India surpasses China’s COVID-19 tally; Lockdown likely to be extended till May 30, and more

16 May 2020 05:17 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India’s COVID-19 case tally shot past China, with a total of 85,761 cases, including 53,219 active ones, according to data from the State Health Departments. The death toll nationwide stood at 2,674.

The normally bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, touted to be one of Asia’s largest wholesale hubs for perishable goods, has come to a complete standstill. The never-ending rows of shops are empty, and an eerie silence has descended upon the sprawling area of 65 acres.

The lockdown is likely to be extended till May 30 with considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones. An announcement to this effect is likely to be made on Saturday, officials told The Hindu.

Making long-pending agricultural marketing reforms the centrepiece of the third tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic stimulus package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced plans to enact a central law to permit barrier-free inter-State trade of farm commodities and ensure a legal framework to facilitate contract farming.

Universal screening for all international passengers at 30 airports across India started on March 4. Over 15.24 lakh passengers were screened for Covid-19 symptoms between January 15 and March 23, according to an RTI reply from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a delay in the arrival of the monsoon over Kerala while Skymet, a private weather forecaster, expects it to arrive earlier. The difference in the arrival dates by both agencies is as much a week.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it could not be expected to stop migrants from taking the hard and, for many, life-threatening option of trekking thousands of miles to their villages amid the lockdown.



Iran, the hardest hit country by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in West Asia, is struggling to cope with several challenges at the same time — from the crippling U.S. sanctions and a collapsing economy to falling oil prices and a severe public health crisis.

Facebook Inc. is acquiring Giphy, a popular website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, Facebook said in a blog post on Friday.

Bundesliga — Germany’s top flight football — will be the first major European League to restart its season which had come to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund will kick-start proceedings when it takes on FC Shalke in the Revierderby on Saturday at 7 p.m. IST.

Brazil’s health minister resigned on Friday after less than a month on the job in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and President Jair Bolsonaro’s pressure for the nation to prioritize the economy over health-driven lockdowns.