Morning Digest: India surpasses China’s COVID-19 tally; Lockdown likely to be extended till May 30, and more

Coronavirus | India surpasses China’s COVID-19 tally
India’s COVID-19 case tally shot past China, with a total of 85,761 cases, including 53,219 active ones, according to data from the State Health Departments. The death toll nationwide stood at 2,674.
Coronavirus | How panic buying at Chennai’s Koyambedu market created a COVID-19 cluster
The normally bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, touted to be one of Asia’s largest wholesale hubs for perishable goods, has come to a complete standstill. The never-ending rows of shops are empty, and an eerie silence has descended upon the sprawling area of 65 acres.
Coronavirus | Lockdown likely to be extended till May 30
The lockdown is likely to be extended till May 30 with considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones. An announcement to this effect is likely to be made on Saturday, officials told The Hindu.
Nirmala Sitharaman announces new law for contract farming in third tranche of economic stimulus package
Making long-pending agricultural marketing reforms the centrepiece of the third tranche of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic stimulus package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced plans to enact a central law to permit barrier-free inter-State trade of farm commodities and ensure a legal framework to facilitate contract farming.
Coronavirus | Universal screening began on March 4, informs Directorate General of Health Services
Universal screening for all international passengers at 30 airports across India started on March 4. Over 15.24 lakh passengers were screened for Covid-19 symptoms between January 15 and March 23, according to an RTI reply from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Late or early? Forecast agencies differ on monsoon’s arrival in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a delay in the arrival of the monsoon over Kerala while Skymet, a private weather forecaster, expects it to arrive earlier. The difference in the arrival dates by both agencies is as much a week.
Coronavirus lockdown | Can’t stop migrants from walking home, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday said it could not be expected to stop migrants from taking the hard and, for many, life-threatening option of trekking thousands of miles to their villages amid the lockdown.
News Analysis | Can Iran weather the economic storm?
Iran, the hardest hit country by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in West Asia, is struggling to cope with several challenges at the same time — from the crippling U.S. sanctions and a collapsing economy to falling oil prices and a severe public health crisis.
Facebook buys GIF website Giphy to integrate with Instagram
Facebook Inc. is acquiring Giphy, a popular website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, Facebook said in a blog post on Friday.
Football | Dortmund ready to restart season
Bundesliga — Germany’s top flight football — will be the first major European League to restart its season which had come to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund will kick-start proceedings when it takes on FC Shalke in the Revierderby on Saturday at 7 p.m. IST.
Brazil’s health minister resigns after one month on the job
Brazil’s health minister resigned on Friday after less than a month on the job in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and President Jair Bolsonaro’s pressure for the nation to prioritize the economy over health-driven lockdowns.