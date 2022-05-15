Morning Digest | Quad’s COVID-19 vaccine initiative runs into rough weather; former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car accident, and more

Parents of children watch as a health worker inoculates a school student with a dose of ‘Corbevax’ vaccine during a vaccination drive held for children in the age group of 12-14, in Bangalore recently. | Photo Credit: AFP

May 15, 2022 08:02 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Former test cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car accident

Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46. Cricket Australia reported Symonds' death on its website on Sunday, citing a police statement with details of the accident late Saturday night.

A year on, Quad vaccine initiative for 1 billion Indian-made vaccines runs into rough weather

More than a year after the first Quad summit hosted by U.S. President Joseph Biden, Prime Minister Modi, and leaders of Japan launched an ambitious vaccine initiative to produce one billion doses of vaccines for distribution in the Indo-Pacific region, the project is floundering, as officials concede that it is unlikely to reach its target of end 2022, for a number of reasons.

Khalistan movement: Experts say concern over ‘sleeper cells’ can’t be ignored

In view of the recent spate of incidents surrounding the ‘Khalistan’ connection in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, debate over the revival of the ‘Khalistan’ movement has gained momentum even as experts dismiss the movement’s revival at this point in the absence of ‘popular support’.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow’s forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.

Mundka fire: Rights groups sound alarm over poor working conditions, lack of oversight

A day after a fire at an industrial unit in Outer Delhi killed 27 people, workers’ rights groups on Saturday raised the alarm over unregulated working conditions and concerns about further deregulation once the new labour codes are implemented.

Kerala on high alert as IMD warns of heavy rain

Thee Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared orange alert in southern and parts of central Kerala on Sunday and Monday warning of very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours).

Denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy: CJI Ramana

“Expeditious adjudication of disputes is the hallmark of a healthy democracy. Denial of justice would ultimately lead to anarchy. Soon, the institution of judiciary would be destabilised as people will look for extrajudicial mechanisms,” CJI Ramana, who attended the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the new High Court complex in Srinagar, said.

Bandi is enough to throw out KCR: Amit Shah

Making light of the perceived strength of the TRS government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay can single-handedly throw out the TRS government and there was no need for the Central BJP leaders to enter the scene.

Sri Lanka denies Indian intel claims of ‘LTTE regrouping to launch attacks’

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence on Saturday denied reports of ex-LTTE cadre “regrouping to launch attacks” in Sri Lanka, as reported by The Hindu, citing sources in Indian intelligence.

Mercury reaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi

Heatwave conditions persisted in the national Capital on Saturday, pushing the mercury to a high of 47.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and 47 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh weather stations.

IPL 2022 | KKR beat SRH by 54 runs in must-win game

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs in a must-win IPL game here on Saturday. Opting to bat, KKR rode on Andre Russell’s counterattacking 28-ball 49 not out to post a fighting 177 for six. In reply, SRH could manage 123 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with opener Abhishek Sharma top scoring with a 28-ball 43 and Aiden Markram scoring a 25-ball 32.

CBI questions Under Secretary-level official in FCRA case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned an Under Secretary-level official with the Union Home Ministry in connection with a case alleging that some employees of the unit facilitated illegal clearances to non-government organisations (NGOs) under the Act, in lieu of bribes.