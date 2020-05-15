Morning Digest: More time needed for rolling out virus diagnostic test; regular train tickets cancelled till June 30, and more

A major focus of the second tranche of the economic stimulus package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday was to provide free foodgrains for the next two months to migrant workers who do not have ration cards. The Centre will spend ₹3,500 crore for this purpose.

A promising technology developed by a Department of Science and Technology-funded laboratory to accelerate coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in India may be delayed for several more weeks.

In the light of convincing research evidence that face masks is a great tool to stop community spread of COVID-19, a group of scientists across the world have come together to issue an open letter promoting the use of masks by members of the public.

China opposed any move by Taiwan to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a “pretext” to seek independence, its Embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

The railways have cancelled all tickets booked till June 30 and promised full refund to all the affected passengers. However, the Shramik Specials or the 15 pairs of ‘special trains’ that were started on May 12 will continue.

Even as the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that migrant workers will be given free foodgrains for the next two months, a group of workers were seen resorting to fisticuffs to get food packets at Katihar railway station of Bihar.

In a post-lockdown scenario, Centre will continue with staggered and variable work hours and the Personnel Ministry has floated a draft consultation paper to adopt best work from home practices for Central government employees.

The first special train from New Delhi to Bengaluru, with 553 passengers, pulled into Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station on Thursday morning at around 7.30 a.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a second press conference to detail more aspects of the ₹20-lakh-crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today’s announcements focussed on measures to help migrants and farmers. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 numbers are closing in on China’s officially reported tally.

There are still huge question marks over the 2020 Formula One season’s viability, but that doesn’t mean the teams are not looking to the future.