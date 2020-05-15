National

Morning Digest: More time needed for rolling out virus diagnostic test; regular train tickets cancelled till June 30, and more

Fast, but complicated: The new test uses a method called loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP).

Fast, but complicated: The new test uses a method called loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP).   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Coronavirus package | Migrant workers to get free foodgrains

A major focus of the second tranche of the economic stimulus package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday was to provide free foodgrains for the next two months to migrant workers who do not have ration cards. The Centre will spend ₹3,500 crore for this purpose.

Coronavirus | More time needed for rolling out virus diagnostic test

A promising technology developed by a Department of Science and Technology-funded laboratory to accelerate coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in India may be delayed for several more weeks.

An open letter from scientists across the globe calling for use of fabric masks to prevent COVID-19

In the light of convincing research evidence that face masks is a great tool to stop community spread of COVID-19, a group of scientists across the world have come together to issue an open letter promoting the use of masks by members of the public.

China rebuts Taiwan on WHO participation

China opposed any move by Taiwan to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a “pretext” to seek independence, its Embassy in New Delhi said on Thursday.

Railways cancels tickets till June 30

The railways have cancelled all tickets booked till June 30 and promised full refund to all the affected passengers. However, the Shramik Specials or the 15 pairs of ‘special trains’ that were started on May 12 will continue.

Coronavirus lockdown | Returning workers fight for food at Bihar railway stations

Even as the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday that migrant workers will be given free foodgrains for the next two months, a group of workers were seen resorting to fisticuffs to get food packets at Katihar railway station of Bihar.

Post-lockdown guidelines | Work from home may stay for government staff

In a post-lockdown scenario, Centre will continue with staggered and variable work hours and the Personnel Ministry has floated a draft consultation paper to adopt best work from home practices for Central government employees.

Chaos in Bengaluru railway station as passengers protest institutional quarantine

The first special train from New Delhi to Bengaluru, with 553 passengers, pulled into Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station on Thursday morning at around 7.30 a.m.

Coronavirus daily update | Second tranche of economic stimulus package, India’s COVID-19 numbers close in on China’s official tally | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a second press conference to detail more aspects of the ₹20-lakh-crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today’s announcements focussed on measures to help migrants and farmers. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 numbers are closing in on China’s officially reported tally.

Sainz to Ferrari, Ricciardo to McLaren

There are still huge question marks over the 2020 Formula One season’s viability, but that doesn’t mean the teams are not looking to the future.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 7:32:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/morning-digest-may-15-2020/article31588041.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY