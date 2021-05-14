Morning Digest | Sputnik V to be available in Indian markets by next week, West Bengal Governor visits areas hit by post-poll violence, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center will be available in India markets from early next week said NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul on Thursday at a press conference.

Inspite of adding the highest number of cases in the world every day, India continues to label itself as a country with no community transmission (CT), opting instead for the lower, less serious classification called ‘cluster of cases’, according to the latest weekly report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 11.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar. He went ahead with the visit despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing her disapproval, calling it “unilateral proceedings” by the Governor which is “violative of long-standing norms of procedures”.

India’s IT industry body Nasscom has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant emergency use authorisation for all WHO-approved vaccines in view of domestic vaccine shortages, and temporarily relax stringent Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) norms to ease the flow of overseas COVID-19 relief into the country.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday said he was “actively considering” the proposal to telecast live the proceedings of the Supreme Court. The CJI, however, said concrete steps in this regard would be taken only after seeking a general consensus among his colleagues in the Supreme Court.

K P Sharma Oli was reappointed as Nepal Prime Minister on Thursday after the Opposition parties, riddled by factionalism, failed to secure majority seats in Parliament to form a new government.

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Ramesh Powar has returned as the India women’s team’s head coach with the Cricket Advisory Committee preferring the former India off-spinner over former India batsman W.V. Raman.

Jurgen Klopp won at Old Trafford for the first time as Liverpool breathed new life into its top-four push with a 4-2 win in the rearranged fixture against Manchester United on Thursday.