Morning Digest | Bihar spreads net in the Ganga to fish out bodies floating in from U.P.; fresh Hamas rocket barrage after Israel levels another Gaza tower, and more

In a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 12 Opposition parties have urged the government to immediately begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic has “assumed unprecedented dimensions of a human catastrophe.”

Having run out of vaccine stocks, the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments on Wednesday announced that vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group would be suspended temporarily and priority would be given for second dose in all government vaccination centres from May 14 till further orders.

Hamas unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly rocket fire towards Israel Wednesday in retaliation for the levelling of a 14-story building in Gaza by Israel, which ruled out an imminent ceasefire. Hamas said the volley of 130 rockets, which killed a six-year-old boy in southern Israel and set off air raid warnings up to Tel Aviv, was a response to the destruction of Gaza City's Al-Farouk tower.

After Ghazipur, the administration in Ballia district in eastern Uttar Pradesh has said some bodies in a mangled state were found on the banks of the Ganga. The administration, however, was silent on the number of bodies retrieved and said the final rites of the bodies were conducted on the banks of the Ganga in the presence of police and administrative officials.

A day after 71 bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims were retrieved from the Ganga at Chausa in Buxar district of Bihar, the authorities on Wednesday spread a big net in the river to catch bodies floating in from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Taking cognizance of the bodies being found floating in the river, the Patna High Court asked the State government to file an affidavit on it by Thursday.

The head of the main Indian health agency responding to the coronavirus has said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease. Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said in an interview that lockdown restrictions should remain in place in all districts where the rate of infection is above 10% of those tested.

Only 16% registered NGOs have active bank accounts with the State Bank of India’s main branch in Delhi, a compulsory requirement to receive foreign funds from April 1, according to submission made by a non-governmental organisation in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. An Assam-based NGO has also moved the Gauhati High Court against another amended provision of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) that makes Aadhaar mandatory for opening and operating the account in Delhi.

Newly-elected Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said his government will be approaching the Supreme Court again for a reverification of the National Citizenship Register (NRC) — up to 20% of entries in areas bordering Bangladesh and 10% in interior areas of Assam.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, describing his scheduled visit to Cooch Behar on Thursday as “unilateral proceedings”, which is “violative of long-standing norms of procedures”. She urged the Governor to desist from abrupt decisions with regard to field visits.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Israel has a right to defend itself but after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he hopes violent clashes with Palestinians will end quickly. "I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu not too long ago," Mr. Biden told reporters. "My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory."

Chelsea slipped up in their push for a Champions League spot when they lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday with Emile Smith Rowe's first-half goal settling the London derby after a defensive mix-up by the hosts.