Morning Digest: PM Narendra Modi announces ₹20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package; industrial output shrank 16.7% in March 2020, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new-look Lockdown 4.0 beyond May 17 was in the offing, while announcing an economic stimulus package for ₹20-lakh-crore (estimated at 10% of the GDP), with a clearly defined leap towards economic reforms that will, in his words, lead to Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant, resilient India.

Expanding the ambit of the Aarogya Setu app, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday directed that downloading it be made compulsory for all returnees (migrant labourers and those coming from abroad) for better contact surveillance and suitable medical intervention.

It has been nearly a month and a half since India enforced a stringent lockdown to arrest the COVID19 outbreak. Cases have recently continued to rise in the country at a relatively fast pace, even as the lockdown has brought the economy to its knees.

India’s factory output plummeted to record lows in March, with the Index of Industrial Production contracting 16.7%, reflecting the drastic impact of the countrywide lockdown that began on March 25. This comes after a positive growth of 4.5% recorded in February.

India is among 88 countries that are likely to miss global nutrition targets by 2025, according to the Global Nutrition Report 2020 released on Tuesday. It also identified the country as one with the highest rates of domestic inequalities in malnutrition.

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial package along with the extension of lockdown in a new form on Tuesday, the Congress said it would wait for the details for a detailed response but slammed Mr. Modi for the ‘lack of empathy’ towards migrant workers.

As tensions between the U.S. and China rise over the novel coronavirus pandemic, India, which is set to take over as the next Chairperson of the World Health Organisation’s decision-making executive body in May, is faced with a major choice on whether to support a U.S. move to reinstate Taiwan’s observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA) or to China’s opposition to it.

According to the Azim Premji University COVID-19 Livelihoods Survey, about 80% of urban workers lost their jobs during the lockdown. The average weekly earnings of those who were still employed fell by 61%.

Kerala’s success in tackling COVID-19 stands out among Indian States and has been hailed globally as an example of how sustained planning and investment in a robust healthcare system, and a decentralised model of operation, can allow a State of its size to bring a pandemic under control without breaking the bank.

India on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the terror attacks at several places of Afghanistan including a hospital that left women and infants dead.

When Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015, the excitement was palpable. Many thought the Italian marque could recreate the success it had had with German great Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s.