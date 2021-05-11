Morning Digest | WHO classifies Indian COVID variant as being of global concern, top U.S. fuel pipeline down for 4th day, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The World Health Organsiation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern. “We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing. “There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility.”

The U.S. government and the top fuel pipeline operator in the United States on Monday worked to secure the network that transports nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, as the group suspected of a ransomware cyberattack that caused it to shutdown last week said it was just trying to make money.

The Finance Ministry issued a corrigendum notification late on Monday night to enable cash payments of more than ₹2 lakh for treatment of COVID-19 patients, hours after assuring the Delhi High Court that an error in its May 7 notification to permit the same shall be rectified.

Out of the 40 lakh tonnes of free food grain promised under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for May, one lakh tonnes have been distributed so far, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. In the first 10 days, PMGKAY grains have reached 2.03 crore of the 80 crore beneficiaries, with 13 States and Union Territories having started distribution, according to the Ministry data.

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear an application seeking a stay on all construction at the Central Vista here amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Children born to Indians staying illegally in the United Kingdom will be granted emergency travel documents to return along with parents based on birth certificates issued by the British authorities, according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries on May 4.

In a rare gesture, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday spoke to around a dozen local leaders of political parties and sought their cooperation and suggestions to combat the pandemic in the Union Territory (UT). However, no leader from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was contacted.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday told the Madras High Court that though the Centre had revised the quantity of oxygen allotted to the State from 220 tonnes to 419 tonnes a day, it is still short of the current actual consumption of around 470 tonnes a day. “The acute shortage of medical oxygen on a day-to-day basis is putting the lives of affected COVID-19 patients at grave risk,” the government said.

U.S. regulators on Monday authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly. The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorisation (EUA) to people as young as 16 in the United States. The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week.

The UN Security Council held emergency consultations on Monday on escalating violence in east Jerusalem and was considering a proposed statement calling on Israel to cease evictions and calling for “restraint” and respect for “the historic status quo at the holy sites.”

With almost all the States resorting to either a partial or a full lockdown amid the second wave of the pandemic, total retail vehicle registrations declined 28% to about 11.85 lakh units in the last month compared with March, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said.

Fulham was relegated from the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley on Monday that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status. London club Fulham will now join already-demoted West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the second-tier Championship next season.

England team director Ashley Giles says England has no plans to “rush” its Indian Premier League stars back for next month’s Test series against New Zealand and could introduce new faces to cope with a packed schedule.