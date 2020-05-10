National

Morning Digest: Migrant workers lug crashed hopes en route their homes; ICMR to test for community transmission in 75 districts, and more

Sad plight: People moving to Uttar Pradesh , their home State, on Saturday.

Sad plight: People moving to Uttar Pradesh , their home State, on Saturday.  

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Coronavirus lockdown | Weary migrant workers lug crashed hopes en route their homes

As the sun soared over the highway in Indore district, Madan Kumar Saroj had to make a tough choice. Riding a moped in the searing summer daytime without some kind of protection against the heat could prove fatal. But having run out of cash and the stock of rice fast draining, the family could take only measured halts.

Coronavirus | Andhra’s dire finances drive it to seek Central help

A precipitous slide in revenues combined with the burden of the costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Andhra Pradesh facing a ‘grave financial crisis’.

Coronavirus | ICMR to test for community transmission in 75 districts

With India registering 3,320 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally as reported by State Health Departments to 62,584, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said it will initiate a study in the worst-affected 75 hotspot districts to check for community transmission.

Coronavirus | ICMR, Bharat Biotech tie up for Indian COVID-19 vaccine

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced a research collaboration with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus | Key ICMR panel on vaccines dissolved

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has dissolved a key committee, which was part of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NTF) and tasked with developing a research protocol, a team and partners for vaccines and drug development.

Coronavirus | Only severe cases need to test negative for discharge, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has revised its discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients, stating that only those with severe illness need to be tested (through a swab test) and a negative report needs to be obtained before discharge.

Coronavirus | Police get a guide to detect fake news

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) has published a step-by-step guide for law enforcement agencies to identify “fake news” and videos intended to spread panic through hatred and communal violence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comment | Hindutva’s extremist Twitterati now target Modi for Muslim appeasement

The disdain within its own ecosystem for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reject sectarianism in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that the Hindutva project appears to have outgrown control by individuals or institutions within its fold.

Seoul shuts down more than 2,100 nightclubs

South Korea’s capital has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of coronavirus infections were linked to club goers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines.

When can sports resume in India?

The German Bundesliga will be that rare sports event to restart, on May 16, even as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. This raises the question — how ready is India to resume action? The Hindu caught up with eminent sports personalities for their views.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 8:28:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/morning-digest-may-10-2020/article31548423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY