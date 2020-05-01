Morning Digest: TN records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, Russian Prime Minister tests positive, and more

Tamil Nadu on April 30 saw the highest number of coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 7. A total of 161 fresh cases were recorded and the city of Chennai itself had 138 cases, reflecting a clear rising trend.

Opposition parties have called the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowing the State governments to ferry back those stranded a hogwash and a measure to buy more time.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), an arm of the Jal Shakti Ministry that deals with the Ganga clean-up plan, has forwarded to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) a proposal to undertake clinical trials and examine if Ganga water can be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

Major farmers group Bharatiya Kisan Union has demanded a ₹1.5-lakh crore relief package for farmers affected by COVID-19 and lockdown, along with a four-fold increase in the PM-KISAN income support scheme. This comes even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar sidestepped questions about a farm sector relief package, saying existing government measures were sufficient.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

One hundred and five persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal have died, and of these, 72 were due to comorbidities, West Bengal State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday, referring to a report by a government audit committee.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,625, the State Directorate of Health Services said. However, these figures do not include the latest data from Indore.

Pressure is mounting on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden to personally respond to a sexual assault allegation made by a former Senate aide — despite a strong denial issued by his campaign.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the new coronavirus was “not manmade or genetically modified” but say they are still examining whether the origins of the pandemic trace to contact with infected animals or an accident at a Chinese lab.

Legendary footballer Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, who captained India to Asian Games gold in 1962, passed away on Thursday in Kolkata.

Spain's sports ministry approved La Liga's plans for clubs to test their players for the coronavirus before they return to training as the league looks to restart the season in June after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.