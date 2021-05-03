Morning digest: Trinamool, BJP and LDF buck anti-incumbency; SC asks Centre to end oxygen deficit by today, and more

03 May 2021 08:05 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee led her party to one of its biggest political victories in the past three decades by single-handedly stopping the BJP juggernaut in Bengal, paving the way for her return as Chief Minister for a third consecutive term. The West Bengal Assembly polls saw a high-voltage campaign with the BJP putting all its might into the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders campaigned vigorously in the State holding several public meetings and road shows.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its regional allies retained power in Assam, staving off the challenge of a 10-party grand alliance led by the Congress and a new regional front sired by the 2019 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The BJP and its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), had won 46 of 68 seats declared at the time of reporting, and were leading in 27 other seats.

The electoral history of Kerala saw a watershed event on Sunday as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, romped home in the Assembly election. The verdict dismantled the familiar pattern of the two major fronts led by rivals Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress alternately coming to power.

The Supreme Court, in an order released late on Sunday, directed the Centre to ensure that the deficit of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the national capital should be rectified on or before the midnight of May 3.

While the AINRC, which contested in 16 seats won 10 as of Sunday night, the BJP which contested in nine seats, emerged victorious in four seats, opening its account in the Puducherry House for the first time. During 2016-2021, the BJP had three nominated legislators.

The Congress on Sunday said it will be study the results of the Assembly polls “diligently” and undertake course correction, after the party lost in all the States, except Tamil Nadu, where it was part of the winning alliance.

Country reports 3,185 deaths due to COVID-19; pace of vaccination dips

The requirement for hospital beds, oxygen and medicines will continue to escalate at the current pace of the pandemic. says industry body.

Around 10,000 additional beds with oxygen could be added at temporary hospitals near industrial units that produce gaseous oxygen, the government said on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the usage of gaseous oxygen, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led tripartite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday snared the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency in Solapur district. The BJP’s Samadhan Awatade trounced the MVA’s Bhagirath Bhalke, whose candidature was put forth by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A significant number of foreign diplomats in the national capital have been hit by COVID-19’s deadly second wave. The situation was brought to light on Saturday evening with the Embassy of the Philippines reaching out to the volunteers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking oxygen cylinders.

The Election Commission on Sunday ordered action against those gathering outside party offices and celebrating the election results of five Assembly polls in violation of the COVID-19-related protocols.

Delhi Capitals’ chase-and-win plan worked well for the sixth time this season and lifted it to the top of the table following a seven-wicket victory against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.