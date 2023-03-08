Morning Digest | India to send 20,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar; V-P Dhankhar appoints own staff on House Committees, and more

March 08, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

India to send 20,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar

India will send its next consignment of wheat as aid to Afghanistan under the Taliban regime via Chabahar, the MEA announced on Tuesday. The decision, that was announced at the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Afghanistan in Delhi, came after the agreement with Pakistan to extend for sending the wheat over the land route expired, and talks on extending the time have failed to proceed.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar appoints his staff on Standing Committees

Eight members of personal staff of Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have been appointed to 20 committees that come under the ambit of the Upper house as per an order released by the Rajya Sabha secretariat on Tuesday, raising eyebrows, since there is no past precedent of personal staff working on the committees.

Cattle smuggling case | Delhi court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10 in an alleged money laundering case related to West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

Adani Group powering BJP’s electoral fortunes at the expense of Indian consumers, says Congress

The Congress on March 7 raised questions about the Adani Group’s operation in the power sector and alleged that “it was powering the BJP’s electoral fortunes at the expense of Indian consumers”.

17 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh

At least 17 people, including two women, were killed and over 100 others injured on March 7, 2023 in a powerful “earthquake-like” explosion at a seven-storey building here in Bangladesh’s capital city, police and local residents said. The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, but local residents suspected chemicals illegally stored inside the building might have sparked the blast.

2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping

Two Americans were back on U.S. soil Tuesday after surviving a deadly kidnapping in Mexico, and have been taken to a Texas hospital for treatment. Two other Americans were killed.

Iran makes first arrests as school poisoning cases top 5,000

Iran announced on March 7 it had made the first arrests in a spate of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls that has affected more than 5,000 pupils since late November.

CBI questions Lalu Prasad in land-for-job case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad for about two hours in connection with the land-for-job scam, a day after his wife Rabri Devi’s statement was recorded at her Patna residence in Bihar.

PM holds meeting with Assam council of ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his council of ministers at a guest house here, officials said.

ISL | Bengaluru FC’s Chhetri comes off the bench to score in semifinal 1st leg against Mumbai City FC

For the second game running, Sunil Chhetri proved to be the ghost in the ring, mastering the art of hitting without getting hit. His header in the 78th minute earned Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the first-leg of the semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday.

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of MT-1 satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday, March 7, successfully carried out the controlled re-entry experiment for the decommissioned Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT-1). satellite.