Morning Digest: OTT platforms will not have to register with govt., EPFO retains annual rate of interest at 8.5%, and more

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified that over-the-top (OTT) platforms will not have to register with the government, and no government nominee will be present in the self-regulatory body.

At least 20 people, including some security personnel, have crossed into Mizoram from military coup-hit Myanmar and have sought refuge in India.

Warning that its move to reserve private sector jobs for locals “spells disaster” for industrial development and private investment in Haryana, India Inc. has asked the State to “relook” the legislation, highlighting the lack of adequate availability of skilled manpower.

Criminal activities are responsible for the killings along the India-Bangladesh border, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday. “Every death is regrettable but we also have to ask ourselves why is there a problem, and the problem is because of crime. So our shared objective should be a no crime-no death border and I am sure if we can get it right, we can address this problem effectively,” he said.

By nominating E. Sreedharan as its chief minister candidate in Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to take the State out of its current phase of stagnation, party State president K.Surendran has said.

In an effort to “neutralise” what it calls a “negative narrative”, a Group of Ministers (GoM), formed to fine-tune “government communication”, has come out with suggestions to track “50 negative and 50 positive influencers” on social media, “neutralise the people who are writing against the government without facts and set[ting] false narratives/spread[ing] fake news” and take other steps.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on Thursday decided to retain 8.5% annual rate of interest on provident fund deposits for 2020-2021 for its more than five crore subscribers.

U.S. President Joe Biden released an interim government strategy document on Wednesday that called for America to re-engage with the world while strengthening itself at home.

At least 54 people have been killed and over 1,700 detained since Myanmar’s February 1 coup, the United Nations rights chief said on Thursday. UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged security forces to “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters”.

Klas Molin, Sweden’s Ambassador to India, says there have been many highlights in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. He highlights the work of Swedish manufacturing companies that have been here for decades and the new service-oriented operations that are in place.

Bringing petrol and diesel under the GST regime could lead to a loss of as little as ₹1 lakh crore in annual revenue for the Centre and States while bringing pan-India prices of the fuels to ₹75 and ₹68 a litre, respectively, as per an SBI Research report.

India vs. England fourth Test | England’s batting comes unstuck against quality spin yet again

The nature of the pitch changed drastically from last week’s dust-bowl. The colour of the ball returned to conventional cherry red from experimental pink. The turnout was more modest than the 40,000-plus spectators who thronged Motera on the opening day of the third Test. Despite the changing trends on all these counts, England’s lacklustre show against quality spin remained a constant.